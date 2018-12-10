Dems Decry Polarization (When They Aren't Promoting It)

Democrat Pam Keith, who ran unsuccessfully in primaries for both U.S. Senate and U.S. House seats in Florida the last couple of years, hasn’t broken through in the way that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for instance, has done, but she is just as dangerous for what she reveals about the radical path the Democratic Party is traveling.

Keith is the proverbial wolf in sheep’s clothing. On the home page of her campaign website, electpamkeith.com, she claims that “polarization is the problem” — a comfortable-sounding bit of pabulum that will lull most voters into a deep sleep. She goes on to emphasize that she is warning against polarization “between the political left and right, and between the private and public sectors. Government is not the enemy of business, and left is not the enemy of right.”

Sounds great, right? Makes you think that, as a well-meaning “moderate,” you can get behind this candidate and send a message that things need to go back to the way they used to be — to a “kinder, gentler nation,” if you will.

But is that really what you would be getting if you elect a Pam Keith to Congress (or any other public office)? Hmm, maybe not. On Dec. 6, she sent a tweet out in response to the “voter fraud” complaint in North Carolina raised by Bloomberg News reporter Sahil Kapur:

“Sahil: don’t you get it yet? The GOP deep down doesn’t believe black people should be able to vote AT ALL! That’s why disenfranchising them is not only NOT a problem, it’s a top priority GOAL!”

I had to pinch myself to make sure I had not been dreaming when I read that example of how “the left is not the enemy of the right,” and I even looked for the blue-and-white checkmark next to her name to prove it was the verified Twitter account of the former Senate and House candidate, and not that of some dirty trickster. Yep, sure enough, it was Pam Keith.

Can anyone tell me how this libelous smear against Republicans is any different than the vile lies used to foment hatred against the Jews in Nazi Germany? If a public figure today were to announce her belief that an entire group of people was working secretly to control the world’s finances, there would be uniform outrage, but when a Florida Democrat, who is a Navy veteran and an attorney, makes the outrageous statement that Republicans don’t believe black people should be allowed to vote, there is just a yawn. Is this really what we have become in the era of social justice?

And her tweet to Sahil Kapur wasn’t a mistake — it wasn’t just a one-off. An hour later, she tweeted this:

“Understand that there is no such thing as ‘shaming’ the GOP. They deeply fear the extinction of their power (they should, their ideas SUCK), and that fear justifies literally EVERY immoral & ruthless thing they do.”

OK, I admit that I understand her passion. I feel the same way about the Democrats as she does about Republicans, but at least I don’t hide behind a facade of platitudes about “polarization” and who is NOT the enemy of whom! At least I know that government IS the enemy of business AND individual liberty. At least I can admit that the left IS the enemy of the right.

I can also admit that Democrats are much more effective than Republicans at putting their ideas into action. Think about Obamacare, for instance. A bad idea whose time has come, thanks to the cussed perseverance of progressives.

That's what worries me about people like Pam Keith, who are “true believers” willing to do whatever it takes to make their dreams come to fruition. Consider the plan discussed by Keith in a post-midterm tweet about turning red states blue by importing massive amounts of voters from blue states into places like my home state of Montana and neighboring Idaho:

“Hey Blue State Dems: Have you considered moving to a red state? A migration of only 50k people would turn some red states blue for the Senate & electoral college. Think about it. Wide open spaces, low cost of living & an outsized say in our politics. Indeed, 75k would flip FL.”

Mind you, I don’t disagree with Keith’s game plan for tilting the Electoral College by importing voters to a few key states; in fact, I thought of it years before she did — only with the intention of helping Republicans survive the demographic shift that’s turning states blue as older voters die off and younger voters graduate from the Marxist indoctrination centers we naively refer to as universities.

In 2012 I wrote a column headlined "Advice for GOP: Don't change your message; change the map." In it I proposed that Republicans could flip the Electoral College map by voting with their feet. What is the point of living in California, after all, if you are a Republican? You have absolutely no control of, or influence on, the direction of public policy, and certainly no chance to impact presidential elections in the Electoral College. But if a million GOP voters moved from California to swing states such as Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, and, yes, even Montana, then the GOP would actually have a fighting chance of winning presidential elections and Senate seats for years to come.

But, of course, my column was a pipe dream equivalent to Coleridge’s vaporous “Kubla Khan” — there is virtually no chance that Republicans could actually effectuate the demographic tidal wave I proposed. Democrats, on the other hand, with their love of community organizing and groupthink, could pull it off as yet one more aspect of George Soros-funded “fundamental transformation.”

As Keith said in a tweet promoting Beto O’Rourke in 2020, “For our future Presidential nominee the #1 requisite is the TALENT TO MOVE PEOPLE!! It’s the single most important thing, the one thing that cannot be manufactured.”

I don’t think she meant the “talent to move people” from one state to another, but it doesn’t matter. She is right. The Democrats excel in the politics of persuasion, and whether it’s talking hundreds of thousands of people into moving to red states or talking the entire nation into welcoming millions of illegal immigrants across the border, nothing they do in their scheme to fundamentally transform the United States would surprise me.