Beirut Bombing Families Want WH Support, Court Closure

This week marks the 35th anniversary of the bombing of the U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, where 241 Americans died at the hands of Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists. On Thursday, President Trump will speak to survivors of the attack and family members of the victims at a White House ceremony to commemorate their sacrifice. The families are hoping for more than just consolation from the commander-in-chief. They want action.

For decades, the “Beirut Families” have been battling in court to hold the Iranian government accountable for funding and ordering the attack. In 2016 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Iran should forfeit $1.75 billion in assets, to be paid to the families and victims of the bombing. In May, the central bank of Iran petitioned the court to review that decision. Now, the solicitor general has been asked by the court for its recommendation on the matter. At stake are frozen Iranian assets, currently deposited in a Luxembourg bank and within reach of U.S. authorities.

Lynn Derbyshire, national spokesperson for the Beirut Families, says it’s important for the administration to support their cause: “Of course I want them to support us and I have every expectation that they will, since the administration has been so consistent with its other policies on Iran.”

Derbyshire’s brother, Capt. Vincent L. Smith, was killed in the blast. Derbyshire, 58, says the bombing changed her life and that of her family. She was 23 when her oldest brother was slain, and she vowed to spend her life fighting to get justice for him, because, she says, “Vince would have done that for me.”

The families are looking for more than a ruling in favor of disbursing the money.

Ron Perron, 81, lost his son, Lance Cpl. Thomas S. Perron, in the attack. He’s traveled from Sanford, Fla., to attend the White House ceremony. Perron says he wants to hear the president offer his support for the families and convey that “this cannot happen. We cannot let Iran get away with this and we need to keep that money out of the hands of the terrorists.”

Perron says the issue for him is about getting justice for his son and the families that have suffered, but it’s also time to reach a final conclusion about the guilt of Iran in financing and promoting terror attacks. “President Trump should come out on the side of the families. If we fail in this, we have failed our families again.”

Members of Congress have weighed in. On Tuesday, Sen. Marco Rubio released a statement calling on the administration to support the families’ claim: “As Beirut Marine families continue to seek justice in U.S. courts against those responsible for this heinous attack, I urge the Administration, through the Solicitor General, to tell the U.S. Supreme Court that it opposes the Iranian terrorist regime’s request to overturn a federal appeals court decision preventing $1.7 billion in frozen assets from returning to the Central Bank of Iran.”