Democrats Should Investigate -- But Not Impeach

There is digging to be done, to be sure -- Jared Kushner’s offline “WhatsApp” conversations with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia might be a great place to start, along with ongoing potential conflicts of interest the Trump Organization may have with the Saudi government. But should Democrats take back the majority in the House next month they will have to realize the difference between serving the national interest with badly needed oversight and tearing the country apart with a partisan impeachment process.

In the final weeks of the campaign for the midterm elections, talk continues to bubble forth in both parties about the impeachment of President Trump as well as the newly seated justice of the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh.

No doubt the activist left-wing base of the Democratic Party, led by billionaire Tom Steyer, wants to try everything to oust Trump, before even seeing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report. Articles of impeachment introduced last year allege the president obstructed justice by firing former FBI Director James Comey, violated the emoluments clause of the Constitution, and undermined the judiciary and a free press.

“Democrats poised to make historic impeachment push, after dust from midterms settles,” blared a headline on the Fox News website Monday. The day before, the New York Times had published a piece headlined “Is Trump on a collision course with impeachment?” with the subhead stating: “Democrats are largely ducking the topic on the campaign trail, but few people in Washington doubt that it will be on the table if they win the House.”

Few people doubt that a Democratic victory would come from voters wanting a check on an unchecked president. Nearly every poll shows this. But a Democratic majority, armed with this mandate, will have to heed the lessons from the 1990s when Republicans went overboard probing the Clinton administration. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi sounded a pragmatic note about her party’s plans this week, telling Politico: “It's very important we are not scattershot. I’m not having any pound-of-flesh club. … What is important is for us not to be them. We are not going to be them.”

The first thing Democrats intend to do -- and they should -- is obtain Trump’s tax returns and release them. Americans should know just how compromised the president, whose business connections with foreign governments are already being challenged in court as violations of the emoluments clause, is by his financial pursuits as he makes national security decisions as commander-in-chief.

House Democrats are set to issue 52 subpoenas that were blocked by the Republicans in the majority for nearly the last two years. The range is broad -- inquiries to the Departments of Justice, Treasury, Health and Human Services and Interior on subjects ranging from the Flint, Mich., water crisis to the AT&T/Time Warner merger to the Affordable Care Act. But the highest priority will be an accounting of what influence foreign governments have on President Trump.

When Republicans ended the House Intelligence Committee investigation into Russian election interference in March, committee Democrats released a “status report” laying out what was left undone; it shows what they would pursue with subpoena power and control of the committee resources. Among other things, that includes investigating Trump’s efforts to negotiate a deal with a Russian bank for a project in Moscow in 2016 while he was campaigning for president, and whether “tapes” actually do exist of conversations in the White House between the president and Comey. Democrats will likely try again to speak with Steve Bannon, who was both Trump campaign manager and chief strategist early in the administration, and to the data firm Cambridge Analytica.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will have some explaining to do if Democrats are in the majority, not only about his potential insider trading and conflicts of interest, but testimony to Congress that may not have been truthful about his discussions with Bannon last year regarding the addition of a citizenship question on the 2020 Census. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is the Trump Swamp’s latest Scott Pruitt -- now the subject of 11 investigations for allegedly abusing taxpayer dollars and having conflicts of interest regarding his outside interests that intersect with the Department of Interior. The controversies surrounding security clearances for Kushner, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and others should also be examined.

No matter how legitimate, most of these hearings would be a circus, and Democrats would have to choose them wisely. Investigations of the administration would face sustained opposition from Republicans whose shameful refusal to probe Trump’s unprecedented personal entanglements with foreign governments -- let alone his many corrupt Cabinet secretaries -- amounts to nothing short of an assault on the rule of law. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said last week, “This business of presidential harassment may or may not quite be the winner they think it is,” while dodging the question of whether, in light of the New York Times’ report on Trump’s father’s tax evasion and “outright fraud,” it was legitimate to review the tax returns the president has withheld for three years.

Democrats would have to take great caution in selecting the most urgent issues to spotlight, and the Supreme Court nominating process is likely to top that list. But they must banish from their temptation trove any push to remove Kavanaugh. Impeachment of the judge would require 67 votes in a Senate trial, something that -- no matter the best election night scenario for Democrats -- won’t be a possibility.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, who could chair the House Judiciary Committee in a Democratic majority, said that with “the Senate having failed to do its proper constitutionally mandated job of advise and consent, we are going to have to do something to provide a check and balance, to protect the rule of law and to protect the legitimacy of one of our most important institutions.” And the day after the Senate confirmed Kavanaugh, Pelosi -- despite what she said about Democrats remaining circumspect -- filed a Freedom of Information Act request to secure the documents related to the FBI investigation into Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations. Though the probe found no corroboration of her charges, Pelosi said it was “important to set the record straight.” Setting the record straight on Kavanaugh -- unlike Trump, who faces election again -- could truly backfire on Democrats.

Should the Mueller report reveal criminal activity, such as financial crimes that show Trump is compromised by an adversarial government or that result in indictment for any citizen who is not president, then a push for impeachment would probably attract Republicans as well as Democrats. But Democrats must consider that any partisan attempt to remove the president from office -- which would fail in the Senate anyway -- is not only irresponsible but would likely produce the backlash Trump is looking for in his 2020 re-election campaign.

Democrats, should they win the House on Nov. 6, can risk going it alone and investigating the Trump presidency, but they can’t go it alone trying to end it.