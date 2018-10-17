Vote for the Wall on November 6

Another caravan of thousands of border crossers is amassing in Central America and organizers pledge to march north to the U.S. border and demand entry. These trespassers often garner highly sympathetic attention from our left-leaning mainstream media, which labels them with the euphemistic appellation “undocumented immigrants,” as if some mere paperwork is out of order. Illegal aliens who knowingly break into our country are “undocumented” the same way a burglar in our home is an “unregistered house guest.”

President Trump has already warned these people via Twitter that “anybody entering the United States illegally will be arrested and detained prior to being sent back to their country!” Moreover, he threatened economic ramifications for countries allowing and assisting in this direct threat to our sovereignty.

I totally understand and respect the desire to be part of the American miracle. I was fortunate enough to win the lottery of life by being born in this land. My own father, like many of these people, fled the corruption and lack of opportunity of Latin America. But unlike them, he did so legally, and with a grateful and respectful heart for the country that welcomed him.

In fact, tolerating lawless entry and porous borders represents an affront to the millions of legal immigrants who endure a lengthy and difficult process to naturalize here. Legal immigration occupies a hallowed place in the American story and, partly in their honor, we must secure our borders. To accomplish this task we must build the wall.

Thankfully, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy acknowledges the primacy of fulfilling this foundational 2016 election promise and proposes legislation to fully fund wall construction. This plan gives impetus to voters who oppose the lunacy of so-called sanctuary cities and the dangerous calls from many prominent Democratic politicians to eliminate ICE.

Do border walls work? When I argued on CNN that a wall on our southern border would eliminate 95 percent of the problems we have faced regarding illegal crossers with children, host Chris Cuomo dismissed my rationale, saying that “this isn’t ‘Game of Thrones.’” Later when I was off-air, he and Don Lemon laughed at my thesis, claiming I pulled it out of my ear.

In fact, the efficacy of border walls is proven by highly effective boundary barriers throughout the world and by the advocacy for a wall by the very people tasked with defending our border. Israel’s experience is especially relevant. Leaders there constructed serious barriers along the southern borders with Gaza and Egypt, combining walls, fencing, and extensive monitoring technology both above and below ground. According to a 2017 report from the U.S. Senate Homeland Security Committee, illegal crossings there plunged from 16,000 in 2011 to only 16 in 2016, a 99 percent decrease. If anything, I erred on Cuomo’s show by underselling the potential for an American wall to protect our country! I was too careful in promising only 95 percent effectiveness. In that same region, Saudi Arabia has built a vast and highly effective barricade along its border with Iraq, effectively sealing the kingdom off from persistent violence to the north.

In addition, far from New York newsrooms and the gated communities where many permissive immigration partisans reside, the actual brave men and women on the ground protecting our southern flank strongly endorse physical barriers. The union of border officers, the National Border Patrol Council, revealed that 89 percent of its agents want a wall. Former head of ICE Tom Homan recently told Fox News that “every place they have put up a wall or a barrier it has worked – 100 percent of the time.” He lamented that Democrats “want sanctuary cities to keep illegal aliens in, but they don’t want a wall to keep them out, which I think is completely backwards.”

Walls work. In addition, good fences often make good neighbors. An effective barricade will not only benefit the U.S., but also Mexico. Despite the protestations of pandering liberal politicians and cable news hosts, we need a wall as soon as possible to protect America’s security and prosperity. Voters need to realize that a vote for the GOP on Nov. 6 is also a vote for the wall.