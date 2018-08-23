Giving Credit to America's Armada of Public Servants

A recent appearance by columnist David Brooks on “Meet the Press” spurred a recollection of his April 2015 piece that discussed the importance of morality underpinning modern politics. Brooks wrote that fairness and decency must be used to foment trust and enduring personal relationships. He was right then, and he’s right today.

In today’s world of 24-hour cable news and media cravings for click bait, salacious scandal-plagued politicos, detractors and attack dogs are more likely to rule than rue the day. However, Brooks espouses another vision. He said that voting for someone associated with strength but lacking in morals is akin to “setting off on a battleship with awesome guns and a rotting hull.” You may pack a punch, but you won’t sail very far.

Despite the fact that many political leaders today engage in this activity because it feeds their appetite for attention, the vast majority of issue advocates and philanthropists train their focus and passions in support of helping others. To them, the means by which they accomplish their objectives justify the ends, not the other way around. The media may not tell their stories because it doesn’t drive traffic or viewers, but this approach is effective nonetheless.

In November, Americans in 33 states will go to the polls to elect a new batch of U.S. senators. This year’s crop of candidates is notable for its competitiveness but also the number of highly qualified Democratic and Republican women seeking office. Martha McSally, a Republican from Arizona, and Heidi Heitkamp, a Democrat from North Dakota, are two illustrious examples of strong women who know how to put results before partisanship.

McSally, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel with a 26-year military career, was deployed six times to the Middle East and Afghanistan, flying 325 combat hours and earning a Bronze Star. She is in a dogged primary fight, but instead of succumbing to the outlandish attacks and assertions of her opponents, she has taken the high road, focusing more on issues and substance as opposed to resorting to name-calling and identity politics.

Heitkamp was the first-ever female U.S. senator elected in North Dakota. She’s a Democrat in a state that supported President Trump with nearly two-thirds of the popular vote in 2016. Heitkamp previously served as the state’s attorney general, where she battled drug dealers, protected senior citizens from scams, and worked to keep predators away from kids. Today, she keeps her focus on health care and relevant issues that matter to her constituents. It may not earn her airtime on cable or news stories in Washington, but it gets results for North Dakota and her campaign is better for it.

Beyond politics, the tremendous work being done by charitable organizations and nonprofit groups across the United States seldom earns airtime on Sunday morning news shows or prime-time cable, but their work is transforming lives. Increasingly, generous philanthropists are moving away from etching their name in academic buildings or halls and looking to make their mark on “living” charity programs that invest in social progress.

In Florida, a new fundraising initiative is aimed at connecting cancer care providers with two vulnerable populations — people in financial need and those who have moved to South Florida from Puerto Rico following devastating hurricanes in 2017. Florida was recently ranked 49 out of 50 states in government health-care resources available for women, and breast cancer mortality is 41 percent higher in black women than in white women. Housed at The Community Foundation and started by a group of committed philanthropists, The Promise Fund will benefit organizations addressing disparities and health inequity, increasing access to timely and quality care and improving outcomes through patient navigation for breast and cervical cancer to include Susan G. Komen’s South Florida Affiliate and other nonprofits.

Perhaps no better example of selfless dedication to philanthropic work by an ex-politician exists today than the Points of Light Foundation led by former President George H.W. Bush. Cast from the vision he articulated during his 1989 inaugural address, Points of Light transcends politics and international borders to inspire millions of volunteers around the globe. Even after his many years of service, President Bush’s light has never been brighter.

True leaders grounded in good moral standing are better and more effective in the long term. David Brooks was certainly correct when he said that a battleship’s firepower is worthless if the ship isn’t seaworthy. Yet today, I feel we would all be better served if the media went to greater lengths to pay a little less attention to the size of our guns. Once they do, they’ll discover a vast armada of public servants across this great land.