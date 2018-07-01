PolitiFact Executive Editor Aaron Sharockman's Response to RCP

On the Sherman piece, you point out an interesting part of our fact-checking process. As you note, the statement about Mateo is wrong. She was not the "first."

I assume many people would therefore say the claim is false. The PolitiFact process (and the process of most fact-checkers) tries to balance both the literal accuracy of a statement, as well as how the statement might be interpreted by the average person who heard it. In this case, we believe Half True most closely matched the facts. Our definition of Half True is, "The statement is partially accurate but leaves out important details or takes things out of context."

People are of course welcome to believe the statement should be Mostly True, Mostly False, or something else all together. In fact, we help them reach those conclusions by presenting all of our sources and by publishing only on-the-record material.

On the Wisconsin piece:

Readers are free to take as much or as little from each of the approximately 700 fact-checks we've published so far this year. In nearly 11 years, we've fact-checked all types of claims. We've fact-checked Heineken, we fact-checked whether Rick Scott would have been Florida's first bald governor (nope, sorry), we fact-checked if former NFL running back Curtis Martin played a game in 15 inches of snow (not even close), and we fact-checked the Joker's origin story.

PolitiFact Wisconsin has even taken on defining a politician before, when Ron Johnson called Russ Feingold a career politician. PolitiFact Wisconsin's verdict? Mostly True.