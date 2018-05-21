An Uncharitable FactCheck.org Verdict for Trump

The federal judge presiding over the bank fraud case against one of President Trump’s former close associates, campaign chairman Paul Manafort, made headlines earlier this month by calling into question the legal justification – and motivations – of Special Counsel Robert Muller. In open court, U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis sounded sympathetic to the president, expressing the belief that Mueller’s ultimate aim is to see Trump impeached or prosecuted.

A piece from Robert Farley of FactCheck.org, published the same day as Ellis’ comments, was distinctly unsympathetic to this argument. Farley’s article is headlined: “Trump’s Misleading Attack on Mueller Team.”

Farley addresses three claims Trump made about the special counsel and the investigators working for him. The first is that “[i]n all fairness, Bob Mueller worked for [President] Obama for eight years.” Here, Trump is wrong. Mueller’s tenure as FBI director began after he was appointed by President George W. Bush. Farley provides evidence to show that Mueller served longer under Bush -- about 7 ½ years -- than under Obama — shy of five years. Accordingly, Farley rated Trump’s first claim “False.”

The other two claims are less straightforward. Farley does not provide a true or false rating for these, but he does offer words that, coupled with the headline, make his verdict clear.

Trump’s second claim is that Mueller’s team is “a group of investigators that are all Democrats.” According to Farley, FactCheck.org has previously written that a spokesman for Mueller’s office said it does not keep records on the political affiliations of staff. However, citing Washington Post reporting, Farley notes that 13 out of 17 of the investigators are registered Democrats. He thus brands Trump’s claim an “exaggeration” and an “embellishment.”

But the record isn’t clear on that point, as Farley acknowledged. He wrote that “the four remaining members of the team have no party affiliation, or researchers at the Post were unable to find any record of an affiliation.” So it could be the case that Trump is correct. More to the point, the substance of Trump’s remarks should have been acknowledged as mostly true. Nearly 77 percent of the investigative team is made up of registered Democrats. Six of them, according to FEC records, made campaign donations to Barack Obama. Five of them made donations to Trump’s 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton. Farley links to Senate testimony by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who said that political donations “are not a disqualification” for members of the investigative team. That might be cold comfort to any American citizen undergoing a federal investigation staffed mainly by their political rivals.

Farley’s assessment of Trump’s third claim is even less charitable to the president. Trump asserted that “[i]n some cases, they [Mueller team investigators] went to the Hillary Clinton celebration that turned out to be a funeral.” A White House press official provided Farley with a Wall Street Journal article which reported that one member of Mueller’s team — the head of the team prosecuting Manafort — attended Clinton’s election night party. The White House provided no indication that other members of Mueller’s staff attended the party. Farley writes, “So that’s one, but not ‘some,’ as the president says.”

Trump and the Russia investigation are both political flashpoints. It is difficult to examine polarizing issues and figures dispassionately. But in assessing the reasonableness of Trump’s remarks, one must consider this: If you and your associates were being investigated by a team with the full force of the federal government behind it, exactly how many avowed rivals of yours would you want to be part of that investigation?

Granted, Trump was wrong about how many years Mueller worked for Obama. He was rightfully called out for this by FactCheck.org. It does not seem that this was the most important claim audited by Farley (who did not respond to an email request from RCP seeking comment for this article). And the other two claims arguably merit a rating of at least partial truth. It is a matter of fact that the vast bulk of the investigators are Democrats. And if one wants to play semantics, one of the members of the team attending Clinton’s party actually does constitute “some” of the team attending. This fact check is just one of many examples of how subjective checking the “facts” can really be.