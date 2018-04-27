When the State Stands Between Parents and Child

The core question at the heart of the wrenching case of gravely ill British toddler Alfie Evans is “Who decides?” Alfie’s parents’ wishes for his care have been overruled by the hospital and the British courts, and a very ugly public debate has ensued. Should these most intimate of life and death medical decisions be made by the omnipotent state-run U.K. health system, or by his loving parents?

Details of the case have reached America’s shores in recent days. The now 23-month-old boy was admitted to the hospital in December 2016. Alfie has an undiagnosed degenerative brain disease. British doctors have argued that his condition will not improve and that he should be taken off life support. With the approval and support of Pope Francis (and at no cost to the U.K.), Alfie’s parents wanted to take him for treatment in Rome in hopes of a miracle cure or at least a more humane end for Alfie. Instead the court ordered that the child be taken off life support, which was terminated Monday.

One of the judges in the case, Lord Justice McFarlane, in ruling against the boy’s parents said, “The only determining factor is the best interests of Alfie.” Of course the child’s best interests are paramount -- but with all due respect to the Lord Justice, there is a difference of opinion on just what Alfie’s best interests are. The question remains: Who ought to make that determination – a judge previously unknown to Alfie or the child’s Mum and Dad?

When the state usurps powers that would be best left to those closest to the situation, we end up with a royal mess. The police are stationed in front of the hospital in military formation out of fear an unhinged person might storm the facility in an attempt to “rescue” Alfie. Big brother looms as social media users have been notified by the police that their posts are being monitored. Desperate parents resort to a Facebook campaign for their son’s life. Twitter wars are replete with accusations and memes comparing the different treatment of the two maternal Kates (as in, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Kate, Alfie’s mum).

Even doctors are of different minds on the particulars of Alfie’s diagnosis, and as is often the case, a second opinion yielded a different prognosis from the original. While it is impossible to opine on the medical details of the case, we all know people who have long outlived a dire prognosis, and we are all aware of the limits, fallibility and uncertainty of medical science.

Look no further than Britain’s own famed physicist Stephen Hawking, who was told at age 21 that he would only live for two years. Two decades later, in 1985, he nearly died, but his wife refused to take him off life support and he went on to live another 33 years. At times he needed a ventilator to breathe. Apparently, the British government allowed his incredibly expensive health care, including round-the-clock nursing, to be paid for by an American foundation. He died at a decently ripe age of 76.

Alfie’s case also must be considered in light of the fact that we live in an age of cost-squeezed medical systems and a declining respect for the value and dignity of human life. This combination is potentially perilous, and contributes to the visceral reaction to the denial of freedom in this case.

Although the British system has prohibited Alfie from being transferred to Bambino Gesu Hospital in Rome, imagine if this transfer had been allowed. The Catholic hospital staff would have accompanied the child and his parents through their tragic experience in a way that respects the humanity of this little boy and the sacred nature of the family unit. There in Rome, far from the forceful utilitarian ethic they encountered in a state-run hospital system, either Alfie would beat the odds or the Evans family would come to the peace needed to say goodbye.

Even stipulating goodwill on all sides and granting that other parents in a similar situation might justly decide on a different course of action for their child, these decisions ought to be made by loving parents and not the powerful and paternalistic state.