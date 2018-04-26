Trump Attacks Tester Over VA Nominee Allegations

President Trump attacked Sen. Jon Tester Thursday for his role in investigating and releasing allegations against Trump’s pick to run the Department of Veterans Affairs, saying the lawmaker should have a “big price to pay” in his home state.

Tester, the top Democrat on the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, detailed allegations of misconduct leveled privately against Adm. Ronny Jackson, Trump’s pick to run the VA. Jackson, the current White House doctor, withdrew his nomination Thursday morning, and Trump blamed Tester, who is running for re-election in Montana, a state the president won by 20 percentage points.

“They love me and I love them and I want to tell you that Jon Tester, I think this is going to cause him a lot of problems in his state,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News Thursday morning.

The allegations, according to a summary released by Tester’s office earlier this week, included that Jackson would give White House staff prescriptions without paperwork, that he ran a hostile work environment, and that there were multiple instances where he was drunk on duty during overseas trips. Jackson called the allegations "completely false and fabricated" but said they had become a "distraction." Trump called them all “false accusations” and defended Jackson’s character and experience.

“For him to be doing this to this man and this family, I think Jon Tester has to have a big price to pay in Montana,” Trump said. “I don’t think people in Montana -- the admiral is the kind of person that they respect and admire and they don’t like seeing what’s happened to him.”

Tester, in a statement following Jackson’s withdrawal, thanked those who came forward with the information and defended his work vetting Jackson as a nominee.

“It is my Constitutional responsibility to make sure the veterans of this nation get a strong, thoroughly vetted leader who will fight for them,” Tester said. “The next Secretary must have a commitment to reform a strained health care system and a willingness to stand up to special interests who want to privatize the VA. My sleeves are rolled up and ready to work with Chairman [Johnny] Isakson to vet and confirm a Secretary who is fit to run the VA.”

Tester has focused on veterans issues in the Senate and made that work a key issue in his re-election campaign. He has had eight veterans-related bills signed into law by Trump, something he highlighted during his first campaign ad, released last month.

Several Republican senators, however, agreed with Trump that the allegations against Jackson were not handled properly. John Cornyn, the second-ranking Republican senator, called releasing the information publicly “reckless and irresponsible” and said Tester “put a target on his back.”

“My wife asked me this morning, ‘Why would anybody want to serve if they know they’re just going to get chewed up by rumors and hearsay?’” Cornyn said. “I think the country is worse off because of that.”

Sen. Jerry Moran said he thought there should have been a hearing examining the accuracy of the allegations, but said he had no criticism of the way Tester handled the vetting. Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, said he thought the matter was handled improperly, but doubted Tester would pay a political price for it.

“I think that at the end of the day this election is going to be determined on economic performance and stuff that we’ve done here,” Tillis said. “When you talk about what you’re going discuss on the stump, I don’t necessarily see this as one of the things I would have in my stump speech.”

Tester told reporters that his focus is on “the next VA secretary.” Asked about criticisms that the allegations should not have been aired publicly, he said he was “absolutely” comfortable with his decision.

“It was very, very clear,” Tester said. “These came from people from the military.”