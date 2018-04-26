California's Sanctuary Law Breeds Backlash

President Trump created a minor kerfuffle last week with his tweet about the growing rebellion within California against the state’s efforts to protect illegal immigrant criminals and thwart federal law. He wrote, “There is a Revolution going on in California. Sooo many Sanctuary areas want OUT of this ridiculous, crime-infested & breeding concept.”

Many Trump skeptics, including April Ryan of the White House press corps, asked if the president purposely used “breeding” as a dog-whistle slur of Latinos. I argued on CNN that he surely meant no ethnic animus, but rather referred to the breeding of crime, a phrase he’s frequently used in describing so-called sanctuary jurisdictions.

I’ll concede his phrasing was inartful and gives ammunition to his obsessed skeptics who regularly ascribe the most nefarious possible intentions into any utterances from our commander-in-chief. But the much larger point is that the president is precisely correct – the madness of this movement to promote and protect illegal immigrant criminals puts Americans at grave risk, and especially so federal agents charged with the important and dangerous job of enforcing our borders and laws.

Even within solidly blue California, the backlash grows, as 14 different cities and two counties have now passed official measures to obstruct the state’s new policies. Los Alamitos moved first and instructed its police to defy California Senate Bill 54 and instead follow clear federal law stipulating communication and cooperation between local law enforcement and ICE when a known illegal alien is arrested for other crimes. Mayor Troy Edgar said about SB54: “As a U.S. Navy veteran and council member for 12 years, I feel very strongly that this is constitutionally wrong.”

Orange County, home to over 3 million legal American citizens, voted to join the federal lawsuit filed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions vs. the state, and its sheriff’s department has already started posting the names of all incarcerated individuals along with their release dates so ICE can track and apprehend dangers to the community. Paradoxically, politicians like Gov. Jerry Brown argue that they’re protecting Hispanic communities with these policies, but as ICE Director Tom Homan explained, the California law essentially requires his agents “to conduct large-scale arrests in neighborhoods … instead of focusing on arrests at jails and prisons where transfers are safer for ICE officers and the community.”

Adding to the inanity of this policy, consider that many, if not most, of the victims of dangerous illegal immigrants are themselves Hispanic, simply by nature of where these illegals live and operate. For example, five-times previously deported criminal Estuardo Alvarado, in the “sanctuary” jurisdiction of Los Angeles, was speeding away from authorities when he struck and killed Sandra Duran, a young Hispanic mother and U.S. citizen. Sandra’s sister, who happens to work for the Los Angeles Police, said that “this could have been prevented.”

Political correctness is not just dumb, it can be deadly. How many more Kate Steinle and Jamiel Shaw tragedies will we accept before putting the safety of our citizens first? In California, there is no sanctuary for the cops and victims forced to deal with dangerous people who don’t even belong in our country. These Outlaw Cities must be reined in. If Gov. Brown and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti want to change federal immigration laws, I say give it a shot! I would love to campaign in 2020 for President Trump’s re-election opposing such open-border fantasies from the left.