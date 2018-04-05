When Bipartisanship Was Part of the Opening Day Lineup

It was Opening Day in Washington, 1969. The pre-game festivities at District of Columbia Stadium (the name was officially changed to Robert F. Kennedy Stadium two months later) featured the newly elected president, Richard M. Nixon, throwing out the first ball -- actually for ceremonial purposes he threw out three first balls.

Al Eisele, Washington correspondent for the St. Paul Dispatch and later founder and editor of The Hill, invited me to the game. As in all things Washington, there were political overtones to the game; the starting pitcher for the Washington Senators was veteran Camilo Pascual. As a result of Fidel Castro-imposed bans on travel and emigration in the early 1960s, Pascual was one of the last Cuban players in the major leagues.

Attending a game with Al Eisele was a great treat. He was a former minor league pitcher (best year: 15-11 with a 3.64 ERA at Burlington in the Carolina League) and he always provided a personal perspective to the game. When Pascual threw one of his famed knee-bending curveballs, Al lamented, “If I could have thrown a curveball like that, I wouldn’t be here in the stands today, pounding a typewriter for a living.”

We settled into our seats, just after the national anthem, when a rather hefty man entered the row in front of us. Eisele nudged me, “That’s J. Edgar Hoover – the FBI director.”

No less than 30 seconds later, another man, Sen. Eugene McCarthy, entered the row in front of us, and began to take seat next to Hoover. Eisele sat straight up, turned to me with wide eyes and whispered, “Somebody really screwed up! They have Gene McCarthy sitting next to J. Edgar Hoover. McCarthy promised in his presidential campaign he would replace Hoover as FBI director. “

McCarthy nodded at Hoover. Hoover nodded back. And almost simultaneously the two reached into the inside pocket of their suit jackets, pulled out pens and began filling out their scorecards.

I could hear the conversation between them. Initially it was about the two teams on the field – the Washington Senators and the New York Yankees. Then their banter turned to the new Washington manager, Ted Williams. The Splendid Splinter had just signed on as the Senators’ manager, and pledged to improve the team from its historical miserable performance, expressed in the famous local mantra: “Washington. First in war. First in peace. And last in the American League.”

Optimism in Washington for a better baseball team ran deep.

The game began and as the two men kept talking baseball, it became evident that they knew a lot about the game. Hoover was an avid baseball fan who regularly frequented Senators games. In the early 1950s he was a candidate to be the next MLB commissioner. McCarthy was a former semi-pro ballplayer who played in the Great Soo League and had a brief try-out with the Chicago White Sox.

Their scorecards were quickly filled with denotations of Yankee runs. Pascual’s days as one of the top pitchers in baseball were behind him. He lasted only three innings, and by the 4th the home team trailed 8-0. This did not stop the conversation between the two political rivals. They discussed just about every pitch, the positioning of the outfielders, the approach of each batter at the plate, and optimistically spoke of potentially good seasons from the Senators as well as the Twins, the team that had departed Washington eight years earlier for Minnesota.

At the 7th inning stretch, reputedly initiated when President William Howard Taft removed his coat on Opening Day in the midst of the inning back in 1910, McCarthy closed his scorecard, rose -- card in hand -- and shook his seatmate’s hand, allowing that he must return to the Capitol.

There were smiles on both men’s faces as the joy of spending an afternoon watching baseball pulled rank on political discord -- at least for a few hours; baseball has a way of healing. Is it by accident, then, that bipartisanship in Washington seems to have ended sometime after the Senators left in 1971 and was deeply entrenched by the time the Nationals arrived in 2005?

Forgive me any excess Opening Day optimism, but the Nationals home opener is Thursday. Wouldn’t it be nice if FBI Director Christopher Wray and Rep. Devin Nunes could go to a ballgame together, if not this week then sometime this season?