Monica 2.0: Mueller, the Media, and the President

In its “60 Minutes” interview with porn star Stormy Daniels, CBS presented to 20 million Americans a narrative that has been pushed almost nonstop in recent weeks on cable news: that the Stormy scandal must somehow, some way, lead to the impeachment of President Trump.

In short, it’s Monica 2.0, and it’s even uglier this time around. These agitators see in the Stormy Daniels tale a salacious rehash of Monica Lewinsky, replete with adultery, payoffs, and – most importantly – a special prosecutor. In the case of Bill Clinton, the Democrats’ constant defense was “It’s just about sex.” That was never quite true. In the Lewinsky scandal, a sitting president lied under oath, which is why he was disbarred and heavily fined. Now, according the liberal zeitgeist, “It’s not at all about sex,” but instead is about supposed violations of arcane campaign finance rules.

I get why the media loves stories about sex. Such scandals are much, well, sexier than “Russia” when, thus far, most of the Russian news has come from the partisan food fights in the House Intelligence Committee. The special counsel, Robert Mueller, is supposed to be investigating Russian interference in our 2016 election. But, like Kenneth Starr of days gone by, I suspect his voyeuristic inquest will now expand its purview into matters of the bedroom.

But the media has it backward 20 years later when it comes to the special prosecutor. It appears Mueller has found no evidence of actual collusion between Trump and Russia, and so the dearth of Russia-related information compels the need for another angle to remove President Trump from office. And the willing airwaves salivate over the salaciousness of it all.

But Bob Mueller doesn’t have the same job as Ken Starr. Starr was independent counsel, authorized under a now-defunct law that was left to die because Republicans and Democrats both learned over the years that a prosecutor with no oversight was invariably over-intrusive. Mueller has not been removed from the chain of comment. For all intents and purposes, he works for the president himself. Starr’s investigators led him to Monica. The media, in contrast, led Mueller to Stormy – Monica 2.0.

Perhaps knowing they are on shaky ground, the anchors and pundits prattling on about the Meaning of Stormy rarely mention impeachment. But that is the unmistakable subtext here. According to the opposition narrative, the real scandal lies not in some possible tawdry affair between the business mogul and a young woman over a decade ago, but rather in a campaign finance violation, or hush money, or respect for women, or whatever – any old fig leaf will do when the presumed Democratic Party-controlled House takes over in 2019 and promptly begins impeachment proceedings.

But the country needs better. No one but the media will win with the advent of Monica 2.0. Americans will undoubtedly lose, and so it must not happen. If the Congress, a co-equal branch of government, wishes to wade into these issues, have at it. Bu the president cannot, under any circumstances, submit to interrogation by his own underling Mueller. More importantly, should Mueller, at the behest of the media, dive headlong into the putrid muddy waters of an affair -- which allegedly commenced a decade before Trump even entered politics – from an investigation that was chartered to probe Russian interference in our 2016 election, then Mueller must be summarily fired.

Donald Trump can stand on his accomplishments in office, which, in case you haven’t noticed, the media hardly allows airtime to be discussed. For those who viscerally oppose Trump, detailing a romp and hush-up is preferable to detailing the massive recent rise in consumer confidence, small business optimism, or the steady declines in food stamp recipients and minority unemployed.

Instead, the media’s single-minded focus on trashing Trump would only be simplified during a sex-inspired impeachment. Although Monica 2.0 is a media-driven loser, Trump’s record calls for Trump 2.0, which would begin in January 2021 after his re-election.