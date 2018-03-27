Don't Blame Tariffs for Rising Costs

Anyone surprised by President Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on Chinese products and on steel and aluminum imports from a multitude of countries wasn’t listening during the 2016 election. They apparently didn’t hear him when he pledged to fight back against countries that, for years, have been fighting trade wars against U.S. industry.

It was a mistake not to take the president seriously. The tariffs themselves? I don’t like them, but to the extent they’ll allow the United States to negotiate better free trade agreements, they’re worthwhile. Americans still prize free trade, but they also want it to be fair.

The argument for the recent corporate tax cut was to make American businesses more competitive globally. Lawmakers said they wanted parity. The argument is the same here.

No businessperson likes tariffs – they increase costs for our consumers, which means that, no matter what line of work we’re in, the people we serve will have less disposable income. However, we live in a world where bad actors subsidize, circumvent, and flagrantly ignore international and U.S. law. When that happens, Washington must fight back with every mechanism at its disposal, whether through the World Trade Organization, the U.S. International Trade Commission, or with the extreme action the president has taken.

It’s clear these tariffs are a negotiating tactic. The White House and Congress are working now to exempt certain countries and products from the steel and aluminum tariffs. That’s a sign the White House knows it needs to target bad actors in a deliberate way. It’s also a good sign that, shortly after announcing the steel and aluminum tariffs, the president appointed Larry Kudlow as his top economic adviser. Kudlow opposes tariffs – shortly before he took the White House job, he said the president would “regret” his steel and aluminum penalties.

Let’s hope these tariffs are limited and temporary.

Either way, American industry will power through them. These tariffs will have a short-term impact on costs, but that impact won’t be as catastrophic as ivory tower economists predict. Businesses can handle them. We’re always innovating and finding ways to make products more efficiently, and, therefore, at a lower cost to consumers. The long-term benefits of fighting this war, fighting for fairness, will be worth the short-run pain.

We know from experience the costs will be limited. Last summer the president announced tariffs on softwood lumber from Canada. Because about 95 percent of this product comes from our northern neighbor, analysts predicted housing prices would rise.

Construction costs are up, but not because of the lumber penalties. The United States’ labor liquidity crisis is to blame. Here’s how Associated General Contractors of America Chief Economist Ken Simonson put it this past winter: “A tight market for skilled labor across a variety of trades, combined with strong demand for numerous materials, could soon send costs rising at the fastest clip in several years.” I see this every day among the start-ups in which my firm invests. Whether they’re in Texas or Washington, D.C., in the energy sector or hospitality, these companies cannot find people to apply.

The impact of these tariffs will be small relative to the impact our worker shortage has on manufacturing, construction, retail, and agriculture production costs.

Lawmakers should concentrate on the factor that is driving price increases. Through immigration reform, expanded training and apprenticeships, a full-scale education overhaul, and bringing more able-bodied individuals back into the workforce though prison reform, we can expand labor supply and get business costs under control. As I said, I don’t like tariffs. They won’t help expand our economy, but lawmakers should let the White House see its tariff negotiating tactic through and focus instead of implementing these pillars of expansion economics.