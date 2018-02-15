Mr. President, Let's Message Better on Abuse of Women

The good news flows like a river lately for America and for the Trump administration’s policies. The achievements include over 4 million worker bonuses directly tied to the tax cuts, along with the highest wage growth since the Great Recession. Yet, turn on almost any newscast over the last few days and the narrative of improved prosperity has been drowned out by a torrent of highly negative reports surrounding the abuse of women, the White House staff, and the response of President Trump.

Some of this adversarial media treatment is self-serving; Attacking Trump improves ratings. The media’s continual insistence on assigning the most nefarious intent to even innocuous remarks from the president’s mouth can drive hours of cable television programming. Trust me, responding to all this is my job. As a strong proponent of the president who would rather be talking about growing productivity and reforming immigration policy, I find myself dealing with messaging problems largely created by the White House.

Specifically, his Saturday tweet was tone-deaf and gave unnecessary ammunition to those looking to indict the president’s motives at every turn. Trump wrote that lives are being “destroyed by a mere allegation.” He has a point, of course, and I think the president stands particularly vigilant in this regard, considering the flurry of obscene attacks leveled against him (think: “Clinton-funded Russian dossier”). Nonetheless, sending such a tweet was sure to be viewed as defensive of now-ousted White House secretary Rob Porter, and the allegations against the former aide are hardly a “mere allegation.” Instead, to most reasonable people the evidence suggests that Porter acted monstrously toward two wives and a girlfriend, validated by contemporaneous police reports and a photograph of his first wife with a black eye.

A polished Rhodes scholar and political veteran, Porter was highly valued inside the White House and widely respected in the larger political world. His prior boss, Sen. Orrin Hatch, initially assailed the press reports as a “vile attack on such a decent man.” Hatch later walked back that statement, conceding, “I do not know the details of Rob’s personal life.” I admire Senator Hatch as a conservative leader, but we have to do better in these situations. We risk permanently alienating women voters if we don’t. More importantly, treating such allegations seriously is simply the right thing to do.

Rob Porter is not the first person who acted very differently in his professional life than the way he did in private – and he won’t be the last. Once the president learned of this history, Porter was gone. The president took the next step on Wednesday, correctly assailing "domestic violence of any kind." I urge him to expound on this point and voice that Porter's ex-wives are credible and promise a zero tolerance policy toward any perpetrators.

It’s also worth noting that these issues are not partisan -- there’s no D or R attached to abusing women. Any man who uses his power, whether physical prowess or career position, to manipulate or harm women deserves consequences, regardless of ideology. That includes Rob Porter, Roger Ailes, Harvey Weinstein, and Bill Clinton.

We cannot allow this episode – and the White House reaction to it -- to broaden into a bigger imbroglio that jeopardizes the historic advances already achieved by President Trump and the promise of more to come as he rebuilds the economic and national security of America.