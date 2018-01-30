The Pro-Life State of the Union

As President Trump’s speaks to Congress in his State of the Union address, he will assuredly be a steadfast voice once again for the pro-life consensus in our nation. President Trump stands with the majority of Americans who believe, according to 2018 Marist polling, that abortion should be substantially limited.

Just over a week ago, the president made history when he addressed an audience of over 100,000 pro-life Americans via satellite at the 45th annual March for Life. As he noted in his remarks, people from across the nation flooded the streets of Washington, D.C., united by their love, joy and hope for “one beautiful cause: to build a society where life is celebrated, protected, and cherished.”

We, the pro-life consensus, have accomplished a great deal over the past year. Within his first three days in office, President Trump reinstated and expanded the “Mexico City policy.” Originally introduced under President Reagan, this policy ensures that taxpayer dollars do not fund abortion internationally, a decision that 83 percent of Americans support. Additionally, the president solidified his commitment to defending life abroad by withdrawing funds from the U.N. Population Fund and UNESCO, groups that promote abortion as a global solution instead of recognizing it as a destructive human injustice.

Domestically, this year the administration relieved states from being compelled to fund our nation’s largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood, under the Title X funding stream. The administration also offered respite for religious groups like the Little Sisters of the Poor and non-sectarian pro-life groups like the March for Life from carrying life destructive drugs and devices in our health-care plans.

We, the pro-life consensus, are confident that 2018 will bring continued progress toward building a culture of life that will embrace the dignity of human life in its earliest stages rather than seek to destroy it.

Just over a week ago, we saw the House pass the Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act -- a bill that, if signed into law, would solidify the protection of life outside the womb. Though a legislative victory, the sad fact that only five Democrats voted to protect these viable, vulnerable infants is a clear sign that there is much work ahead in changing the hearts and minds of some of our most influential leaders on these mainstream consensus issues.

Thanks to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Senate will vote and hopefully pass the common-sense Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act this week, delivering it to the president’s desk to sign into law just as he asked at the March for Life. The United States is one of only seven countries to allow abortion this late, yet, until now, we have failed to stand with the three in four Americans who wish to see abortion limited to, at most, to the first three months of pregnancy.

Additionally, it is our sincere hope that 2018 is the year that Congress will defund Planned Parenthood, our nation’s largest abortion provider and an organization that is currently under investigation by the Department of Justice. Over 60 percent of Americans do not want their taxpayer dollars going toward the more than 300,000 abortions committed each year in Planned Parenthoods across the country. They would rather redirect that half a billion dollars of federal funding to community health centers that provide a whole host of life-affirming health services, and have much better regulatory oversight.

We grieve the loss of 60 million Americans whose lives have been ended by abortion since it was legalized in 1973, but we also have great hope for ending this human rights abuse in the future and restoring a culture of life in the United States.