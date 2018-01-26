The Takeaway: A Shrinking Feeling for Democrats?

Intriguing tidbits from the week in election surveys and public opinion polls.

Putting the Blue Wave on Hold: One month ago Democrats held a whopping 13-point margin over Republicans in the generic ballot. Today, their lead in the RealClearPolitics Average has shrunk by nearly 40 percent, and now stands at 7.9 points. That’s still healthy, of course, and most analysts believe it keeps them within range of taking back the House of Representatives. However, it appears the Republican tax cut passed at the end of last year has blunted talk of a Democratic “blue wave” – at least for the time being. After all, the gap between now and November is practically an eon in political terms.

Tired of Winning Yet? Gallup’s year-end job approval rating for Donald Trump, 38.4 percent, puts him last on the list of first-year job approval ratings for the past 10 presidents elected since Harry Truman left office. JFK tops the list with a first-year job approval rating of 76.4 percent, followed by Eisenhower (68.8 percent), both Bushes (67.9 for W, 65.9 for HW), with Jimmy Carter (61.9) rounding out the top five.

Trump’s problem is not with Republicans, 83 percent of whom approved of the job he did during his first year, which is in line with support for George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, and Richard Nixon. But Trump had historically low support from Democrats: Only 8 percent approved of him, far short of the average 44 percent approval presidents received from the opposition party in the previous 60-plus years. Among independents, 34 percent approved of the job Trump is doing.

The Public’s Changing Mind: A new Pew Research survey demonstrates how the public’s policy priorities have shifted over time, with a particular de-emphasis on economic issues. In 2010, for example, 83 percent of voters said the economy was a “top priority,” with 81 percent citing jobs. Today, those numbers are 71 percent and 62 percent, respectively. The public has also taken a more laissez-faire attitude toward the budget deficit: 60 percent thought it was a top priority in 2010, but only 48 percent feel the same way today.

The public still views terrorism and education as top priorities, but the issues seeing the biggest gains over the past few years have been “climate change” and “protecting the environment” (+18 points for each vs. 2010), and “transportation” and “dealing with drug addiction” (+13 points for each vs. last year).

Trump as Charles Barkley: The Round Mound of Rebound once famously proclaimed that he was not a “role model” for kids. According to a new poll by Quinnipiac University, voters appear to feel the same way about Donald Trump. Ninety percent of those surveyed agreed that it is “important to you that the president be a good role model for children.” This included 91 percent of Republicans, 96 percent of Democrats and 87 percent of Independents. But when asked whether President Trump is a good role model for children, only 29 percent said yes. Republicans were much more likely to see Trump as a role model (72 percent), compared to 24 percent of Independents and just 1 percent of Democrats.

Blame Mom or Apple? Most Americans believe smartphone addiction is a growing problem, though they’re not entirely sure whom to blame for it. A new poll from Morning Consult provides a clue: 60 percent of respondents who said smartphone addiction is a growing problem among children said parents are at fault. Thirteen percent blamed the media, and just 10 percent pointed the finger at smartphone manufacturers. The poll also showed that slightly more than half (51 percent) of parents allow their children between two-four hours of “screen time” per day, including phones, computers, tablets and television. Twenty-one percent limited screen time to one hour or less, while a stunning 5 percent said they allow their children eight-plus hours of screen time per day.