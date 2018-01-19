Bipartisan Abortion Consensus Could Be Midterm Factor

For years Americans have been told that abortion is an intractable, politically unsolvable issue. But polling numbers tell a different story. Far from being either a thorny political issue or a partisan one, a clear way forward now exists.

Four-and-a-half decades after Roe v. Wade and its sister case, Doe v. Bolton, were decided, more than three-quarters of Americans want substantial restrictions on abortion, not the nearly unrestricted abortion regime that these cases allowed.

The numbers come from the latest KofC-Marist poll done earlier this month, and for the 10th year in a row, about three-quarters or more of Americans want abortion restricted to – at most – the first three months of pregnancy.

Notably, strong majorities of every major political persuasion now want restrictions, including more than nine in 10 Republicans, almost eight in 10 independents and more than six in 10 Democrats.

Many in Washington adhere to Bismarck’s old adage that “politics is the art of the possible.” It’s increasingly obvious that major action on abortion policy is politically possible. In fact, it is politically desired by the constituents of both parties and those of neither party.

As citizens of a representative democracy, we have a right to expect our voices to be heard and we have a right to expect our representatives to represent our views. On the issue of abortion, that is, sadly, too often not occurring. Instead, we are locked into a debate that looks at labels.

Because a slim majority of Americans identify as pro-choice, many assume they want abortion on demand. Here again, the numbers tell a different story – one at odds with much of the contemporary political and media belief.

Six in 10 who identify as pro-choice don’t support abortions after the first trimester. A similar number of those who say they are pro-choice likewise support the specific policy of banning abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. And 40 percent of them want to stop taxpayer funding of abortion.

Those who identify as pro-life are overwhelmingly unified in their support for such restrictions. In case after case, about nine in 10 people who identify as pro-life support policies that would limit abortion in some way. And so do 40 to 60 percent of those who identify as pro-choice. We have a national debate on abortion policy, but it is almost entirely internal to those who say they are pro-choice.

Roughly half of both Republicans and Democrats say abortion is a major factor in how they vote in congressional elections. About a quarter more of each party say it’s a minor factor. More than half of those who say they are pro-life and 44 percent of those who say they are pro-choice also say it a major factor.

For those that are pro-life, it is a sure bet that if abortion policy is important to their votes, they will prefer candidates who favor laws like limiting abortion to 20 weeks. That’s clear.

And here is where it gets interesting. If more than half of those who identify as pro-choice support such restrictions, and if abortion policy is a major factor in their vote, what sort of candidate will they prefer?

We won’t know for sure until November, but given the numbers it hardly seems politically advantageous for candidates to oppose such limits in favor of nearly unrestricted abortion.

It is certainly not beyond the realm of possibility that Americans will decide that it’s time for their member of Congress and senators to represent the views of their constituents, rather than adhere to a pro-abortion orthodoxy that most of those who identify as pro-choice no longer support.