Governing While 'Unhinged'

Restoring the American dream isn't nuts, and neither is our president.

Someone tell that to liberals still suffering from "Trump derangement syndrome" and left-wing media whose airwaves were chock-full of anti-Trump segments again this week, telling us -- in an all-time low -- that our duly elected president is mentally unstable and unfit to hold the highest office in the land.

Clearly, Democrats and their friends in the media have run out of bullets when this is all they've got to try to derail the current administration.

If President Donald Trump is indeed mentally unfit, how did he build a multibillion-dollar empire and create tens of thousands of jobs throughout his remarkable business career? How did he become a top TV star with his hit show, "The Apprentice"? Or perhaps progressives can explain how an outsider like Trump -- with zero political experience -- beat 16 well-qualified Republican opponents and did so with only a fraction of the money and resources available to the Clinton and Bush dynasties.

Even the most gullible among us know that it just doesn't add up.

Unhinged politicians aren't able to add $7 trillion in value to the stock market, create over 2 million new jobs and pass significant tax reform as President Trump has done over the past 12 months. Nor do psychotic politicians possess the ability to crush the Islamic State, rebuild our military, reduce illegal border crossings by 40 percent and implement such fiscally sound policies that the Dow Jones and other indexes spike to historic levels. It's no secret that while partisan pundits were assailing the president's mental fitness on TV this week, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed above 25,000, 2,700 and 7,000, respectively, for the first time.

If only every politician could be this "crazy," we'd actually solve our nation's problems and restore the American dream.

Including for African-Americans, who, under Trump's leadership, have seen a 6.8 percent unemployment rate, the lowest level since the Labor Department began tracking the statistic in 1972. And Latinos and hundreds of thousands of other American workers across industries received bonuses and other work-related benefits this past Christmas thanks to Trump and congressional Republicans' tax bill. All of this doesn't even include the tax breaks on the horizon for working families.

It's worth noting that scores of Democratic lawmakers, including Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, told voters the Republican tax plan would benefit the rich. Then, on Thursday, Walmart announced that because the tax reform legislation cut the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, it's raising the minimum wage to $11 an hour for all entry-level employees, expanding maternity and parental leave, and giving out bonuses -- benefiting 1 million workers.

But that's not all our "deranged" Republican president has accomplished.

On the human side, every parent from Bangor to Seattle knows that raising smart, grounded and philanthropic children who are highly successful in their own right is not an easy feat by any means. Yet Trump has somehow managed -- in all his media-proscribed "craziness" -- to raise five exceptional children.

If only all parents could be this "unhinged," we'd all raise such equally impressive offspring.

That's something the morally bankrupt media -- which refuse to give Trump any credit for his achievements -- can't understand. But no matter. Americans know that fatter paychecks, increased opportunity and keeping our homeland safe from gangs, drug dealers and other criminals via smart immigration reform aren't loony despite the political noise and nonsense coming out of Washington's echo chamber these days.

All the more reason Republicans are on track to maintain their congressional majorities in the November midterms.

Punditry be damned.

