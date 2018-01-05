The Takeaway: Giving the Founders Fits

Rolling in Their Graves? Eighty-one percent of respondents say America’s Founding Fathers would be “upset” with the way the U.S. government has been working for the last 10 years, according to a new Monmouth University poll. The poll also suggests the public may be approaching a crisis of confidence in the system of government the Founders created: 25 percent of those surveyed believe our constitutional republic is “not too sound” and in need of “some improvements” while another 25 percent think our system is “not sound at all” and needs “significant changes.” Also of note from the survey: Nearly two-thirds of respondents say America has become “more divided” under President Trump, up 11 points since May.

Trump’s Year-End Bump: It might be the passage of the Republican tax cut or Trump heading off for a year-end vacation (or a combination of both), but whatever the reason, the president’s job approval rating has rebounded from an all-time low in mid-December back above 40 percent. Currently, he stands at 40.5 percent in the RealClearPolitics Average, with a disapproval rating of 55.8 percent. That represents about a five-point net gain from where he stood during the second week of December, but immediately upon returning to Washington in 2018 the president has been engulfed in new drama surrounding the release of Michael Wolff’s book and Trump’s subsequent public falling out with Steve Bannon. Keep an eye on the next round of polls to see how this affects Trump’s approval ratings.

R.I.P., Daily Tracker: The venerable polling company Gallup announced earlier this week it is discontinuing its daily presidential job approval tracking poll. Instead, Gallup will now release a weekly approval rating every Monday, starting Jan. 8.

Football Still King: Speaking of Gallup, a survey released this week (but conducted in December) shows that, despite a year full of controversy and chaos, football remains far and away America’s most popular sport. Thirty-seven percent of respondents told Gallup football is their favorite sport to watch, while 11 percent said basketball and 9 percent said baseball. That last figure represents a new low for America’s pastime, which has been in a near constant state of decline since its mid-1940s peak.