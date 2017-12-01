Sexual Assault Stirring Change in Congress, Campaigns

With a chorus of Democratic lawmakers joining Nancy Pelosi in calling for Rep. John Conyers to resign amid sexual assault allegations, a bar of consequence for such behavior from members of Congress appears to have been established. Pelosi’s call, which was taken a step further by some colleagues who want similarly accused Sen. Al Franken to step down, could come to be regarded as putting officeholders -- and candidates -- on notice should future cases emerge.

Under fire for her earlier, and less forceful, handling of the issue, the House minority leader's new stance comes against the backdrop of swift firings and punishments for powerful men in other industries. In contrast, the fact that Conyers and Franken still have jobs amid the allegations they face has raised the issue of Congress members being held to a different standard of accountability.

The sexual harassment controversy has created a cloud over both parties, with significant impacts hanging in the balance: Polls show Republican Senate hopeful Roy Moore -- the focus of similar allegations -- leading in the special election in Alabama on Dec. 12. It also has Congress re-evaluating its shadowy policies on sexual assault, which include taxpayer-funded settlements, non-disclosure agreements, and reporting protocols that are burdensome to the victims. And it figures to play on the campaign trail in 2018, with some candidates already engaging the issue.

Both the House and Senate Republican campaign arms have called on a handful of Democratic incumbents and candidates to denounce Franken and return financial contributions from the Minnesota senator. Allegations against him continued to mount Thursday, as two more women reported unwanted advances. One is an Army veteran who told CNN that Franken grabbed her breast during a USO tour in Kuwait in 2003.

On Thursday evening, the Ethics Committee announced it was opening an investigation into Franken. So far, his Senate colleagues, including leadership, have not called on him to resign. But some members of the House, including key Democrat Joe Crowley, have. Additionally, the head of a top Democratic super PAC said Franken should step down, along with Conyers.

"This is not complicated. Conyers should resign. Franken should resign. Moore should drop out or be defeated. Hypocrisy on the other side doesn’t justify hypocrisy on our side. Period," said Guy Cecil, chairman of Priorities USA Action and a former executive director of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

On Thursday, one of the three former staffers who have accused Conyers of sexual harassment made her first public appearance to describe the congressman's behavior. "He just violated my body. He has touched me in different ways, and it was very uncomfortable and very unprofessional," Marion Brown said on the “Today” show. BuzzFeed previously reported that Brown received a settlement of around $27,000, which sparked outrage over the way in which Congress handles these issues.

A few hours after Brown's appearance, Pelosi told reporters at her weekly press conference that she thought Conyers should resign. “The allegations against Mr. Conyers, as we have learned more since Sunday, are serious, disappointing and very credible,” she said. “It is very sad. The brave women who came forward are owed justice."

Later, Rep. Jim Clyburn, the highest ranking African-American in Congress, also said his colleague should step down. (Clyburn had earlier stirred controversy by noting that all of Conyers’ accusers were white women, referencing child murderer Susan Smith, who blamed her crime on a black man; the South Carolina lawmaker later clarified that he was making a larger point about the potential for blame being cast on an innocent man.) Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Ben Ray Lujan also joined in calling for Conyers to resign.

Some Democratic candidates have weighed in on party leadership dragging its feet on the issue. "Both Nancy Pelosi and Paul Ryan have protected a system that forces American taxpayers to foot the bill for Congress’ foul behavior while keeping that behavior secret," Dan McCready, a Marine veteran running for Congress in North Carolina, wrote in an op-ed.

Others have used the recent developments to promote their campaigns. Dana Nessel, a Democrat running for attorney general in Michigan, garnered attention with an unusual video, in which she says: "I will not sexually harass my staff and I won’t tolerate it in your workplace, either. I won’t walk around in a half-open bathrobe.”

The news surrounding sexual assault is likely to add extra scrutiny to congressional campaigns and candidate recruitment. The DCCC requires campaigns it has endorsed to establish a sexual harassment policy, and for candidates and staff to complete extensive online sexual harassment training through a third-party vendor.

Staff at the National Republican Campaign Committee are required to sign an extensive anti-harassment policy, to which they expect campaigns to adhere. "Sexual harassment and assault has always been as damaging in the past as it has now, and it's always at the front of every [vetting of] every unknown candidate out there," said a GOP campaign operative. "It's completely disqualifying from the get-go."

On Wednesday, the House adopted a resolution sponsored by California Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier and Virginia Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock that requires members and staff to complete mandatory anti-harassment training. The Senate recently passed a similar measure.

Comstock (pictured) has also called for reforming the reporting process for sexual harassment victims in Congress, ending the taxpayer-funded settlements, and requiring increased transparency and accountability.

Speier has introduced the Member and Employee Training and Oversight on Congress Act — known at the "Me Too" Act — which would overhaul the flawed complaint process. Tennessee Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn, who is running for the U.S. Senate, introduced a bill that would block the use of public funds for settlements and would require the names of lawmakers who used such funds to be made public.

"I do believe this is a watershed moment," said Comstock, who faces a tough re-election next year in a district Hillary Clinton carried overwhelmingly. "This is a workplace issue. It’s a human rights issue. It's an issue that addresses all of us. ... Bad behavior transcends party labels."