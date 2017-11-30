Pelosi Calls On Conyers to Resign

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi called on Rep. John Conyers, the longest-serving member of the House, to resign over allegations of sexual harassment.

"The allegations against Congressman Conyers, as we have learned more since Sunday, are serious, disappointing and very credible. It’s very sad. The brave women who came forward are owed justice," Pelosi said in her weekly news conference Thursday morning.

"I pray for Congressman Conyers and his family and wish them well. However, Congressman Conyers should resign."

The Michigan lawmaker has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple former staffers, and several Democratic House members have called on him to step down. Conyers is currently hospitalized in his home state, according to local news reports.

Speaker Paul Ryan also called on him to "resign immediately," saying Thursday that he had been briefed on the "torrent of allegations" against the 88-year-old representative. Minority Whip Steny Hoyer and Assistant Minority Leader James Clyburn echoed Ryan's resignation call.

Arnold Reed, Conyers’ attorney, said during a press conference in Michigan that “it is not up to Nancy Pelosi. She sure as hell won’t be the one to tell the congressman to leave.”

Pelosi faced criticism for her handling of the sexual harassment allegations against Conyers during an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday, where she questioned who the victims accusing Conyers were and cited him as an "icon." After that appearance, Conyers stepped down as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, and Pelosi called on the Ethics Committee to expedite an investigation into his actions.

On Thursday, she again praised his contributions to the nation but said that shouldn't exempt him from consequences for the allegations of harassment.

“Congressman Conyers has served our Congress for more than five decades and shaped some of the most consequential legislation over the last century," Pelosi said. "However, zero tolerance means consequences for everyone. No matter how great the legacy, it's no license to harass or discriminate. In fact, it makes it even more disappointing."

The allegations against Conyers surfaced last week after BuzzFeed reported that he had settled a discrimination case with a former staffer in 2015. The woman, Marion Brown, came forward in an interview on NBC's "Today" show Thursday, saying Conyers had "violated my body."

A local news station reported Wednesday that Conyers would not resign, but would instead not seek re-election to the House in 2018.