GOP Group Releases New Tax Reform Ads

A Republican outside group is launching a new seven-figure advertising campaign Tuesday that will thank Republican House members for voting to pass the GOP’s tax legislation earlier this month.

American Action Network, a nonprofit organization allied with Speaker Paul Ryan, is spending $2.5 million in TV and digital ads encouraging people in 29 House districts to thank their members for voting for the bill. The districts include several represented by members of House leadership, including Ryan and Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady; Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows; and nearly two dozen members who are being targeted by Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections.

The new campaign adds to the more than $22 million AAN has spent since August to sell the GOP tax code overhaul in key districts across the country.

“Too many American families are living paycheck-to-paycheck, struggling to make ends meet,” Corry Bliss, AAN’s executive director, said in a statement. “Thankfully, Congress has promised to cut taxes for middle-class families, and as momentum for tax reform continues, relief is on the way. Congress must keep its word and deliver on that promise to give middle-class families a $1,200 tax cut and some much-needed peace of mind.”

AAN has been running ads encouraging members to support tax reform in the lead-up to the Senate vote this month, and last week launched a series of robo-calls thanking members who supported the plan. None of the new ads will run in the districts of Republican members who voted against the proposal, including several in competitive 2018 races. AAN had previously run ads for Reps. Rodney Frelinghuysen, Darrell Issa, Leonard Lance and Elise Stefanik, but all voted against the legislation and none are included in this week's campaign.

The full list of districts and lawmakers includes:

CA-10 Jeff Denham; CA-21 David Valadao; CA-25 Steve Knight; CA-45 Mimi Walters

CO-06 Mike Coffman

FL-26 Carlos Curbelo

IA-01 Rod Blum

IL-06 Peter Roskam; IL-12 Mike Bost; IL-13 Rodney Davis; IL-14 Randy Hultgren

KS-03 Kevin Yoder

ME-02 Bruce Poliquin

MI-08 Mike Bishop

MN-03 Erik Paulsen

NC-11 Mark Meadows

NE-02 Don Bacon

NJ-03 Tom MacArthur

NY-22 Claudia Tenney; NY-23 Tom Reed; NY-24 John Katko; NY-27 Chris Collins

PA-06 Ryan Costello; PA-08 Brian Fitzpatrick

TX-07 John Culberson; TX-08 Kevin Brady; TX-23 Will Hurd

VA-10 Barbara Comstock

WI-01 Paul Ryan