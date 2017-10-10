Drain the Swamp at the Fed

Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign trail pledge to “drain the swamp” resonated with voters in the American heartland, where hard-working men and women had come to believe that U.S. politics – and the economic system that supports it -- is rigged.

Electing Trump president was the antidote, but it wasn’t done only to punish the crony capitalists. Trump voters really hoped that the playing field would be made fairer. Since taking office, the president has taken steps to do just that. Now he has another opportunity with his looming appointment of new Federal Reserve Bank chairman.

Most Americans don’t think much about the Federal Reserve on a day-to-day basis. Maybe this is because, like the weather, we can’t do anything about it. But this opaque institution has become central to our prosperity (or lack thereof), especially in recent years as the central bank’s policies have had a depressive effect on wage earners and those who save their money. With his choice of a replacement for Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen, Trump has an opportunity to make one of his most meaningful reforms yet. I believe it is time to reject the central-planning consensus that has ruled the Fed in recent years, and once again make the bank a defender of sound money policy and full employment.

Fiscal experts are not sure where the president comes down regarding this impending choice. As recently as July, Trump told the Wall Street Journal that he believed Yellen was doing “a good job.” Ten months earlier, in a debate with Hillary Clinton, however, he said, “We have a Fed that's doing political things. ... The Fed is being more political than Secretary Clinton."

After the 2008 financial crisis ended, the American economy should have come roaring back, achieving 4 or 5 percent growth annually. Instead, burdened by ever-increasing regulation, it has struggled to achieve an anemic 2 percent growth rate, the lowest recovery rate seen since the Great Depression.

In addition to the misplaced priorities of the Obama administration, a lesser understood cause of low growth has been the Federal Reserve. Under Yellen and her fellow board members, especially Jerome Powell, the Fed has sought to micro-manage the world’s largest economy through a top-down, command-and-control policy that managed to stifle access to credit even while interest rates were kept at historically low levels, harming savers and seniors. The owners of certain assets, especially stocks and real estate, have had a terrific decade. This is not true for working-class Americans, and the Fed deserves much of the blame for that distortion.

So, we need new leadership. The president should appoint a Fed chairman who will overturn the Yellen-Powell consensus and return the Fed to its traditional role as a more passive organization. With many Americans still waiting to re-enter the labor force, we need a Fed chair who will help America’s economy grow at the 4 percent rate the president has repeatedly targeted. The Yellen-Powell crowd not only lacks the policy knowledge to achieve that goal, they don’t even believe it is possible.

Mr. President: I hope you select someone with some Fed experience, but someone unblemished by the failed, politicized policies of the current crowd. As you noted on the campaign trail, the Federal Reserve must be above politics. It’s time to drain the swamp at the Fed and help make America grow again!