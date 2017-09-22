Twin Crucibles for GOP: Alabama Runoff, Obamacare Repeal

Republican senators aiming to end frustration over their stalled agenda and fend off the threat of 2018 primary challenges face two critical tests next week: their last-chance effort to repeal Obamacare, and a primary runoff in the Alabama special election that has reignited establishment-outsider tensions.

If Republicans succeed in their long-shot bid to repeal the Affordable Care Act by Sept. 30 and incumbent Sen. Luther Strange pulls out a come-from-behind victory Tuesday in the Alabama race, it could silence anti-establishment critiques and throw cold water on insurgent primary efforts. Conversely, if the Obamacare effort fails for a second and final time ahead of a critical deadline, it could reinflame base frustration with the GOP’s failed agenda, and a loss for Strange could embolden potential challengers to run against other incumbents.

“We’ve seen that sort of thing happen before, and it’s not a pretty picture,” Sen. John Cornyn said of the potential for energized primary challenges.

The Obamacare effort resurfaced in full force this week nearly two months after Republicans fell one vote short of completing their seven-year pledge to repeal and replace the law. Sens. Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham have been pushing a proposal that received little attention in the wake of the original failure, but that has gained support from most of the GOP conference in recent days. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s spokesperson said it was McConnell’s “intention” to consider the legislation on the floor next week.

Whether it can pass is an open question, with none of the three Republican senators who voted no in July -- John McCain, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski -- having come out in favor, and Rand Paul a staunch opponent of the new legislation. Republicans have until Sept. 30 to complete the legislation, which repeals portions of Obamacare and converts the funding into block grants allocated to the states. If they can’t act by next Saturday, a procedural rule would force them to seek 60 votes rather than 50.

Before that deadline, however, all eyes will be on the Alabama primary runoff in the race for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former Senate seat. In a dynamic familiar to McConnell and GOP senators, a rabble-rousing conservative is challenging incumbent Luther Strange, who was appointed to replace Sessions in February, and threatens to inflame divisions within the party if he wins.

The runoff -- after former state Supreme Court Judge Roy Moore took 39 percent in the August primary to 33 percent for Strange -- harks back to previous election cycles as allies of McConnell spend big to protect the incumbent while outsider groups and conservatives rally around the insurgent. GOP senators have concerns about Moore, whom many believe would not be a team player in the already narrowly divided Senate.

The runoff also puts President Trump on the establishment side, pitted against his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon. Trump endorsed Strange and is flying to Alabama Friday to rally for him, while Bannon and his key allies are backing Moore. Bannon has threatened to back other challengers to sitting GOP senators, and a victory against Trump and McConnell’s candidate Tuesday could embolden those efforts.

“A lot of people are watching the Alabama Senate race for signs of what future primaries might look like,” said Steven Law, who runs Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with the majority leader. The group has spent more than $9 million supporting Strange.

Moore, for his part, has used McConnell’s intervention and the significant expenditure as a wedge in the race, attempting to fuel anti-establishment fervor. And though Trump endorsed Strange, tweeted on his behalf and will rally for him, Moore has attempted to maintain a connection to Trump supporters in the state. (Of the president’s endorsement, he said in a radio interview this week: “To explain what is inexplicable I cannot do.”)

“I think this election signals whether or not Senator McConnell and the forces which are in the establishment in Washington -- will they remain the same?” he told conservative radio host Steve Deace. “Will they affect the senatorial elections in 2018 coming up in other states? I think people are looking at this election as a sign.”

If other potential challengers are indeed reading the Alabama tea leaves, it could have significant implications for midterm Senate races. The only two vulnerable Republicans -- Jeff Flake of Arizona and Dean Heller of Nevada -- both face primary threats, and most Republicans in Washington believe their challengers could not win a general election in those states.

Flake faces a unique dilemma, with Trump having long threatened to back a primary challenger, and Bannon naming him as a target as well. But Bannon also promised to fuel primary fights against Bob Corker of Tennessee, who already has one challenger and others considering the race; and Roger Wicker of Mississippi, where state Sen. Chris McDaniel, who narrowly lost to incumbent Thad Cochran in 2014, is eyeing another bid.

Many Republicans dismiss the threats from Bannon as familiar and without teeth, arguing he and his allies don’t have the financing or the campaign infrastructure in the targeted states to back primary challengers against relatively popular Republican incumbents -- particularly Corker, who has had a strong relationship with Trump despite some public criticism between the two over the summer.

Even if Moore prevails in Alabama, one source working on GOP races predicted it wouldn’t affect the rest of the primary landscape, comparing it to the Washington Generals, the team that always loses to the Harlem Globetrotters.

“If the Generals host a press conference after losing 182 games and say, ‘If we win this one, that’s going to change the whole season,’ people would laugh,” the source said.

GOP Sen. Thom Tillis said: “When you’re talking about a special election after a primary runoff, it’s really hard to extrapolate the unique nature of this race in Alabama to any kind of trend.”

Strange has trailed Moore by significant but narrowing margins in public surveys -- Moore leads by 8.8 percentage points in the RealClearPolitics average -- but private polling indicates a closer race, including an SLF poll earlier this month that showed a one-point Moore lead. Republicans backing Strange hope Trump’s visit Friday and a second rally by Vice President Mike Pence on Monday will put him over the top.

A come-from-behind victory for Strange would both follow the pattern of primaries in 2014 and 2016, when McConnell allies quashed insurgent campaigns across the country, and show Trump’s unique pull with GOP base voters. Law, the former McConnell aide running a super PAC backing Strange, said Trump’s pull with primary votes in Alabama “is a very strong personal connection that voters feel for him that transcends any policy issue.”

His super PAC is testing that strength, hoping it would have the same effect in other states. But the one issue that might fall outside that realm is the repeal of Obamacare. Law said there is a “simmering discontent” among primary voters over the failure to repeal Obamacare. Trump directed his ire at GOP lawmakers after their futile attempt in July, and a second failure next week could reignite those tensions.

Throughout the months-long repeal effort, Republican lawmakers have been fueled by their campaign promises to unwind the law even as they considered different policy iterations. This latest attempt is no different, though they now have a looming deadline and no third chance if they come up short.

“Republicans campaigned on this so often that you have a responsibility to carry out what you said in the campaign,” Sen. Chuck Grassley told Iowa reporters Wednesday, according to the Des Moines Register. “That’s pretty much as much of a reason as the substance of the bill.”

Or, as Cornyn, the GOP Senate whip, put it: “Deadlines work around here. They usually force something. They force action.”