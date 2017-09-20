Donald Trump: Modern Day Diplomat

President Trump’s words mean little and matter a lot. When he speaks, the world listens—and gets confused. This is especially true when he speaks to the world, as he did at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Trump began his address by bragging about America by humble-bragging about himself. “The United States has done very well since Election Day last November 8th,” he said. America is exceptional because of Trump’s exceptionalism.

He repeated his mantra of “America first,” a principle in which he believes so firmly that he wants other countries to emulate it (Namibia first!). He enunciated a policy of “principled realism,” which is a contradiction in terms: foreign policy based on practical, rather than moral, considerations, but in a “principled” way. “Principled realism” in international affairs is as illogical as polygamous monogamy in extramarital affairs. It obfuscates more than it clarifies, but at least it sounds fancy.

So far, the foreign policy of the Trump administration is not to have a foreign policy, or at least not an intelligible one. The Trump Doctrine is saying whatever you want at any time for any reason.

Scripted Trump is better than extemporaneous Trump, but even scripts are imperfect. “This is the foundation for cooperation and success,” Trump said. “Strong, sovereign nations let diverse countries with different values, different cultures and different dreams not just coexist, but work side by side on the basis of mutual respect.” So, according to Trump, the way for the Korean Peninsula to succeed is for South Korea and North Korea—two countries with different, indeed diametrically opposed, values, cultures and dreams—to work together and to have “mutual respect” for each other. This won’t happen, and it can’t happen—nor should it: Free societies should not respect totalitarian societies. Suggesting otherwise is diplomatic excess, the result of translating Hallmark cards into foreign policy.

Trump espoused ideals that he himself fails to practice. “We must uphold respect for law,” said the same man who pardoned Joe Arpaio and urged police officers to beat up suspects.

“In America,” Trump said, “we do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone but rather to let it shine as an example for everyone to watch.” This is true in the Trump era. Everyone is watching our experiment in Trumpism, a spectacle most Americans do not wish to impose on anyone else.

At times, the president talked like a teenager. He vowed “to crush the loser terrorists,” called Kim Jong Un “Rocket Man” and said the United States might have “to totally destroy North Korea.” This is what you might call modern day diplomatic. And on at least one occasion he was mathematically wrong, as when he referred to “those three beautiful pillars … peace, sovereignty, security and prosperity.”

But when discussing Venezuela, a once-vibrant democracy now in ruins thanks to socialism, Trump was right, factually and morally. “The problem in Venezuela is not that socialism has been poorly implemented, but that socialism has been faithfully implemented,” he said. “From the Soviet Union to Cuba to Venezuela, wherever true socialism or communism has been adopted, it has delivered anguish and devastation and failure. Those who preach the tenets of these discredited ideologies only contribute to the continued suffering of the people who live under these cruel systems.”

This is entirely correct, and Trump deserves credit for saying so.

All in all, the speech was a success. For Trump, any speech that does not advocate police brutality, defend white supremacists or mention the size of his inaugural crowd or genitalia is a success.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton said Trump’s “speech was his best yet as president.” Given the alternatives, it’s hard to disagree.

Trump is at his best when he is least himself. Reading someone else’s words from a teleprompter is surely dull, which is why Trump should do it more often.