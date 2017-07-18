Spy Plane Push; Endangered Species; Holy Cow; Silicon Supremacy

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, July 18, 2017, the publication date of “ON THIS DATE: From the Pilgrims to Today, Discovering America One Day at a Time.” This week, I’m excerpting essays from the book, which grew out of this Morning Note. But today is also the official pub date of “Devil’s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Storming of the Presidency” by Joshua Green.

Josh is a terrific political writer, so RCP will have more on his book at a future date. On this date in 1968, however, the brilliant Robert Noyce bolted from Fairchild Semiconductor to form the Intel Corp. I’ll explain why that move was a seminal event in the history of Silicon Valley -- and in our understanding of human intellectual capacity -- in a moment.

* * *

Six decades ago, two U.S. scientists from different Midwestern towns, working in different labs, were in one of the great races in the history of technology. Each man was trying to produce the integrated circuit—to place transistors, resistors, and capacitors on a single “chip” of semiconductor material so they could work in rapid sequence.

The competing researchers were Jack Kilby, an electrical engineer at Texas Instruments, and Robert Noyce of Fairchild Semiconductor, a firm he co-founded in California’s Santa Clara County, which was then called by the local Chamber of Commerce “the Valley of the Heart’s Delight.” The name was derived from the sheer beauty of a place known for its fruit orchards, flower groves, and mild weather. It would become known as Silicon Valley, after the substance used in tiny devices that would change the world.

Although Noyce and Kilby more or less simultaneously invented the microchip, Noyce emerged as first among equals. The reason is that Kilby used the element germanium in his circuits, while Noyce settled on silicon, which would prove easier to mass-produce. This was more than a lucky guess. In the Massachusetts Institute of Technology physics department, young Noyce’s intellect had been so obvious that other students called him “Rapid Robert.” He knew how to pick business partners, too. When Noyce left Fairchild to form the Intel Corporation on this date, he took a half-dozen Fairchild brainiacs with him, including Gordon E. Moore.

It was the San Francisco-born Moore who gave his name to a postulate that altered the very concept of human connectivity. Six years after the invention of the microchip, Moore noted in a 1965 article in Electronics magazine that the capacity of integrated circuits was doubling every year. He predicted that this trend would continue for 10 years. In 1975, Moore revised his theory to a doubling every two years. Was he right? Yes, and more than he realized.

Splitting the difference between his two predictions gives us the correct answer -- the amount of information a computer chip can hold doubles about every 18 months. Caltech professor Carver Mead would dub this cycle “Moore’s Law.”

This is probably not an actual scientific law, but it still represents a profound idea. Moore’s Law is not merely a guideline to help chip makers anticipate a future market for their products. It is also an assumption of technology that raises an intriguing question: If the information on a computer chip doubles every year and a half, does human knowledge itself expand at the same rate?

