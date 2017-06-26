CBO: 22 Million Could Lose Insurance Under Senate Plan

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated Monday that as many as 22 million fewer people could have health insurance in a decade under Senate Republicans’ proposed overhaul of the Affordable Care Act.

The estimate, released less than a week after Republicans in the upper chamber unveiled their health care legislation and just days ahead of a potential vote, could complicate the already difficult task of getting enough GOP support to pass the measure. More than a half-dozen Republican senators have publicly stated either opposition to the legislation or skepticism that they could support it. There are 52 Republicans in the chamber, and leadership can only afford two no votes to pass the measure.

The CBO score was similar to the estimate on the House version of the bill released in March that showed as many as 24 million people potentially losing insurance under that plan. That assessment was later updated to 23 million after changes were made to help it pass the lower chamber.

Republican senators had said they would not adopt the House version and instead worked on a new, separate draft. President Trump encouraged that, calling the House bill “mean” in a private meeting earlier this month, something he confirmed in an interview with Fox News this weekend, adding that he wanted to “see a bill with heart.” He expressed confidence that the new measure would pass the Senate.

Along with coverage estimates, the CBO predicted that the legislation would reduce the deficit by $321 billion over the next decade, primarily through $770 billion in reductions in Medicaid spending over 10 years and around $400 billion in reduced spending on tax credits to help people afford insurance. Some of those cuts would be offset by around $700 billion in reduced revenue from the elimination of most of the tax increases passed under the Affordable Care Act.

The majority of the coverage loss projected by CBO would occur because of the repeal of the tax penalty for individuals who don’t get health insurance, which would leave as many as 15 million more people without coverage next year. That number would rise to as many as 19 million by 2020 and upwards of 22 million by 2026. The reductions in Medicaid spending compared to the level under current law wouldn’t begin to take effect until after 2020.

The CBO predicted that individual insurance markets would likely be stable under existing law -- though several insurers have been leaving the markets ahead of 2018 -- and would also be stable under the Republican legislation.

The analysis also projected that average individual premiums would likely increase until 2020 under the Senate bill, but average premiums would be lower compared to those under current law after that year. Several conservative Republican senators now opposed to the legislation have said that it does not do enough to immediately lower premiums, and have called for changes to the bill to drive those costs down, including allowing insurers to offer plans that are not compliant with Obamacare regulations. The legislation is expected to continue to change as senators negotiate ahead of the planned vote later this week.

Republicans were critical of CBO estimates on the House version, and had been laying the groundwork to again criticize the budget office as they awaited the new score. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said last week that CBO is effective at measuring budgetary matters, but not people and coverage numbers.

“They’ve been wildly off by a huge percentage when they’ve tried to score people,” Spicer said. “Their track record on doing that is … not good.”

Democrats, however, wasted no time in citing the analysis to attack the GOP legislation. Just minutes after the report became public, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez released a statement criticizing the bill.

“It is a disaster for women, older Americans, and people with pre-existing conditions, and threatens essential health services like maternity care, substance-abuse addiction treatment, and mental health service,” Perez said.