GA-6 Poll Shows 2-Point Lead for GOP's Handel

A poll released on the eve of the special election in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District shows Republican Karen Handel with a slim two-point lead over Democrat Jon Ossoff.

The survey shows Handel with 50.46 percent of the vote, while Ossoff has 48.59 percent, within the margin of error. The poll, done by Trafalgar Group, a Republican polling firm, surveyed more than 1,100 likely voters June 17-18. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

Handel has a hefty lead among senior voters, according to the survey, while Ossoff has an edge among non-seniors. The Democratic candidate has a 0.2 percentage point edge in the RealClearPolitics Average, and both parties consider the race a tossup. It is the most expensive House contest in history, with more than $50 million having been spent on behalf of the two candidates.

Democrats are hoping a win in a Republican-leaning district will give them momentum as they prepare strategy for the 2018 midterm elections, while Republicans are hoping to hold the seat -- vacated by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price -- denying Democrats wins in any of the nearly half-dozen special House elections this year.