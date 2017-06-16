GOP Lawmakers Walk Fine Line Amid Probe, Trump Tweets

Reports of Robert Mueller's investigation expanding to include Donald Trump, White House allies denigrating the special counsel, and the president's continued characterization of the Russia probe as a "witch hunt" have added another degree of difficulty for many congressional Republicans performing a daily balancing act.

GOP lawmakers tasked with probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, including possible involvement by Trump associates, have generally tried to erect a protective political barrier for the president, pressing high-profile witnesses on government leaks and the lack so far of evidence of collusion. They also have pointed to the president's inexperience in government to defend his handling of the James Comey firing and subsequent questions about possible obstruction of justice.

These lawmakers are anxious to bring the probe to a conclusion, and the appointment of Mueller last month largely received their praise, particularly given their eagerness to redirect attention to GOP priorities, including health care and tax reform.

But as Mueller builds his investigative team, Trump allies have sought to disparage him. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich -- who is promoting his new book, "Understanding Trump" -- has spent the week lashing out, calling Mueller the tip "of the deep-state spear" aimed at "crippling the Trump presidency."

Trump himself rejoined this chorus after the Washington Post reported this week that Mueller's probe has widened to include the White House, looking at whether the president obstructed the FBI investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn by firing Comey.

The president launched a new fusillade Thursday on Twitter in response:

You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history - led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Later, he returned to the subject, this time re-targeting his 2016 campaign rival, Hillary Clinton:

Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, 'bleached' emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

The barrage did not sit well with some of Trump’s defenders. "I think the president would be well served by not commenting at all on the Russia investigation, whether it’s the congressional investigation that the Senate Intelligence Committee is doing or that of the special counsel," said Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a member of the committee. "It would be a catastrophic mistake," she said of reports the president has considered firing Mueller.

"I have a lot of confidence in Mueller," Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr said.

"He is a man of integrity and he needs to be able to do his work," Republican Sen. John Thune, a member of GOP leadership, told MSNBC. "It's better for all of us if that works continues. ... It’s not a witch hunt."

While many Republicans on Capitol Hill have echoed this measured approach, the national GOP has not, taking issue with leaks about Mueller's probe as well as the new details regarding it.

"This unfounded accusation against the president changes nothing,” said Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel. "There’s still no evidence of obstruction, and current and former leaders in the intelligence community have repeatedly said there's been no effort to impede the investigation in any way. The continued illegal leaks are the only crime here.”

The RNC has been running opposition research on behalf of the White House, rebutting testimony by James Comey during his appearance on Capitol Hill last week, for example, and flagging legal experts critical of obstructing-justice claims.

McDaniel has expressed frustration and concern about the length of the Russia probe, and accused Democrats of drawing out the process.

"What's taking so long?" she said in an interview with CNN ahead of testimony from Attorney General Jeff Sessions. "The Democrats have a playbook. Draw out, obstruct, play out the clock so we could get to 2018 with this doubt over the White House, and I think the American people deserve to know, definitively, is there evidence of collusion? If there isn't, let's put an end to it and stop putting this doubt in the American people's minds."

These sentiments, along with those expressed by the president, reflect that of the GOP base. A new Associated Press poll found that while 60 percent of Americans think Trump tried to impede the investigation, only a quarter of Republicans agree. The criticism of Mueller may also be resonating. The survey found that just 26 percent of Americans said they are "extremely" confident in the former FBI director to be fair and impartial, while about 36 percent said they were moderately confident and another 36 percent said they were not confident.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers acknowledge the merits of the investigations.

"I know the president is frustrated, but it is a big deal. We’re trying to get to the bottom of what Russia did in our election," South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham said. "I love being a Republican, but I think it’s important that America get an answer to this and we’re doing our job, and we will continue to do our job."

Graham said he grows "more confident ... every day" that there is no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians, and that the probe may open other doors beneficial to the GOP.

"We’re going to keep going and going to look into all things Russia and see what [then-Attorney General Loretta] Lynch may have done with the Clinton email investigation, so there’s a lane opening up there," he added.

"We are looking at how Russians interfered in our elections," Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said. "If they worked with Americans, then obviously that’s part of the investigation. As everyone has said, there is no evidence of that at this point."

Aside from the investigations, Republican lawmakers have moved to show toughness on Russia, also in contrast to Trump. On Thursday, the Senate passed new sanctions on Russia in response to the election interference, and added a provision that would limit the president's power to undo them. The legislation now heads to the House.

Senate Foreign Relations Chair Bob Corker told reporters he hopes the overwhelming support in the upper chamber for additional sanctions persuades the lower chamber to pass it and for the president to sign it. "Hopefully the White House will acknowledge the fact that this is a very important issue," he said.