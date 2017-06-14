Senate Approves New Russia Sanctions, Limits on Trump

The Senate on Wednesday approved new sanctions against Russia for its interference in the 2016 election. Perhaps more significantly, the measure also includes a provision preventing President Trump from lifting or adjusting the sanctions without congressional approval.

The overwhelmingly bipartisan vote of 97-2 sent a message to Vladimir Putin that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are serious about punishing Russia for its actions last year -- and sent a message to Trump that they're serious about ensuring that those sanctions stay in place until Congress is ready to lift them. Though the administration had not moved to waive sanctions since Trump took office, his efforts to forge improved ties with Russia have left some lawmakers wary.

Every Democrat supported the measure, which is an amendment to a broad package of sanctions against Iran that is expected to pass later this week. Only GOP Sens. Rand Paul and Mike Lee voted against it.

The legislation comes amid increasingly public investigations by both congressional intelligence committees into the Russian interference in the election. Trump, frustrated by the panels’ examination of possible collusion between Russia and his campaign, has dismissed the various probes as a “taxpayer funded charade.”

The legislation passed Wednesday would codify existing sanctions imposed through executive action under the Obama administration after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and would add additional sanctions for the interference in the 2016 election. It received bipartisan praise, with both Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer glowing about the negotiations that led to the near-unanimous agreement.

But the measure also explicitly prevented Trump from waiving or adjusting sanctions without congressional approval, requiring a 30-day review period (60 days if it comes during lawmakers’ annual recess). Republicans on Capitol Hill tend to be more skeptical of Putin and more hawkish towards Russia than Trump was during the presidential campaign, and many wanted to pass more sweeping sanctions much earlier in this Congress. GOP senators, most notably Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, had held off, giving the administration time as Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attempted to establish improved working relations with Russia.

Corker, who speaks regularly with both Tillerson and the president, said he wanted to give the former room to attempt a new approach toward Russia, and though other GOP senators were ready to back new sanctions, they gave deference to Corker. But, the Tennessee lawmaker said earlier this week, it became clear the trajectory with Russia wasn’t going to improve, and that it was time to move forward.

Corker called the bill a “very strong signal to Russia,” but added that it still gives Trump and Tillerson “the flexibilities they need to conduct business. I think we struck a very good balance. I’m very proud of this legislation.”

Though the provision preventing Trump from lifting sanctions without congressional approval was also supported by both parties, praise for it diverged. Republicans were pleased, they said, because it would increase the authority of the sanctions, and would re-establish the power of the legislative branch. Democrats, however, have expressed concern about the administration's approach to Russia, and consider the review as a safeguard that prevents Trump from acting unilaterally.

“It’s particularly significant that a bipartisan coalition is seeking to reestablish Congress, not the President, as the final arbiter of sanctions relief, considering that this Administration has been too eager – far too eager in my mind -- to put sanctions relief on the table,” Schumer said in a statement Wednesday.

Republicans, on the other hand, pushed back when asked whether they were tying Trump’s hands.

“Just because we have a Republican president doesn’t mean that balance doesn’t need to be there,” Sen. David Perdue, a key Trump ally, told RCP. “Nobody is trying to tie this president’s, or really any president’s hands.”

Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican member of the Foreign Relations Committee, said it would actually provide more weight to the sanctions by giving Trump the cover and backing of approval from Congress.

“I think it means that we’re speaking with one voice and I think that has more enduring impact,” Tillis said. “It’s not just an administration change away.”

The strong Senate vote -- a level of support that is rare these days for any legislation except the least controversial -- itself represented a strong statement both to Russia and to Trump: Lawmakers are serious about adding the sanctions and also ensuring that they stay in place.

Senators said they expected Trump would sign the measure, though the administration has not committed to doing so. It also has an uncertain path in the House. Speaker Paul Ryan is broadly supportive of Russian sanctions, but has not conveyed his support for or against this specific legislation. Tillerson, speaking at a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing Wednesday, said he agreed with the sentiment of punishing Russia for its actions, but was wary of tying the president’s hands.

“Essentially, we would ask for the flexibility to turn the heat up when we need to, but also to ensure that we have the ability to maintain a constructive dialogue,” Tillerson said.