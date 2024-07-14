Dan Bongino: The Secret Service Failure Here is Catastrophic

DAN BONGINO: the bunting around the front of the stage is probably armor. Donald Trump knew to duck. I mean, most people would. He saved his own life. That's just a fact. The evacuation did not go right.



I mean, the rule with the Secret Service is cover the protectee and evacuate. The other rule is maximum to the protectee, minimum to the problem. Why minimum to the problem? Because you don't know that's the only problem.



It could be a distraction. There could be another person in the crowd. So if you don't jump on the protectee, you could be looking at multiple shooters. So at least that part, the guys there, you know, stepped up there. But the failure here is absolutely catastrophic. And I got to tell you, the Secret Service should be very careful.



I can tell you and absolutely confirm from the horse's mouth from multiple people, not just one. And I saw Congressman Waltz text this out before on X. There have been repeated requests to increase the security footprint around not just the residences of Donald Trump, but the body itself. And they have been rebuffed.



Like I said, I can tell you actual quotes. The Secret Service directors completely failed and candidly should resign today. Kim Cheatle has failed Donald Trump and honestly failed Joe Biden too. He's the president right now. Where's the DHS secretary? I mean, this is you're blaming it on manpower. So just to be clear, we're a $4 trillion United States government and we can't fork over enough money to keep our people alive.



And then you're sending out tweets like, oh, this is the best technology we have really to let a sniper 150 yards away from the potential next president shoot a piece of his ear off. That's your victory lap. Give me a break, man.

