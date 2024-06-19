Jonathan Turley: There's A Movement To Rewrite The First Amendment

GWU law professor Jonathan Turley talks about his new book, "The Indispensable Right: Free Speech in an Age of Rage,"
during an interview with FNC's "Special Report" host Bret Baier.
JONATHAN TURLEY: Free speech is under attack and what the book argues is that we are living in the most dangerous anti-free speech period in our history. And the question is why we continue to struggle with free speech, and the book goes back and looks at the very founding of the republic when the framers had a truly revolutionary idea that free speech really adheres to us as human beings. It's not just because we are citizens, we need free speech to be fully human.
That view was lost within a few years of the Adams administration which became, until the Biden administration, the most anti-free speech in history. President Biden is rivalling that record. We have the largest censorship system in history. But, more importantly, we have this alliance of government, corporations, media, and academia and all supporting censorship, blacklisting and other forms of limitations and this book looks at that history and why we continue to struggle with what Brandeis called "the indispensable right."
...
I never really imagined I would see what I now see on campuses become unorthodox and unforgiving. Academics and journalists used to be the defenders of free speech. So did the Democratic Party. It's now become really in vogue to be anti-free speech, to say free speech is harmful, it has to be curtailed.
There is a movement to rewrite the First Amendment because one law professor said it's "excessively individualistic." Those are popular views now on campus. And this book is sort of how we got here, why do we call it "indispensable."
...
[In Moody vs. Netchoice LLC], the question is whether the Supreme Court will take the issue straight on or whether it will try to take off ramp. The oral argument was not very clear on that point. But you are absolutely right. It encapsulates much of this problem -- we have this alliance I talked about, that is funded through the government, organized and directed in part through the government. One federal judge called it Orwellian, and it is. And many citizens don't like it and that's the one positive aspect. You know, I tell the stories of people who put their lives at risk to fight for free speech. And all of our periods of rage. But, there is one constant here. Citizens don't like censorship. They still don't. It's in our DNA.
What this book really tries to do to see if there is this common article of faith that we can still gather around, despite all our political divisions that this defines us in a way that we can't lose it. And I think that there is common ground there.