RealClearPolitics: Biden and Netanyahu, Supreme Court on First Amendment, "Bloodbathgate"

On Monday's edition of the RealClearPolitics radio show (Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. EDT on SiriusXM's P.O.T.U.S. Channel 124),
Andrew Walworth, Carl Cannon, and Tom Bevan discuss President Biden's recent phone call with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu
, Supreme Court arguments Monday on the First Amendment and social media censorship
, the scoop on President Biden's comments at this weekend's Gridiron Dinner, and "Bloodbathgate" -- the fallout over President Trump's infamous "bloodbath" comment.
Next, Carl Cannon and RCP reporter Phil Wegmann ponder the question: Is Biden chafing at the White House staff’s attempt to control him?
Finally, Tom Bevan and GOP National Committeeman Richard Porter discuss the big changes at the Republican National Committee.