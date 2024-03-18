Back to Podcasts

RealClearPolitics: Biden and Netanyahu, Supreme Court on First Amendment, "Bloodbathgate"

|
Posted By Tim Hains
On Date March 18, 2024
On Monday's edition of the RealClearPolitics radio show (Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. EDT on SiriusXM's P.O.T.U.S. Channel 124), Andrew Walworth, Carl Cannon, and Tom Bevan discuss President Biden's recent phone call with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Supreme Court arguments Monday on the First Amendment and social media censorship, the scoop on President Biden's comments at this weekend's Gridiron Dinner, and "Bloodbathgate" -- the fallout over President Trump's infamous "bloodbath" comment.

Next, Carl Cannon and RCP reporter Phil Wegmann ponder the question: Is Biden chafing at the White House staff’s attempt to control him?


Finally, Tom Bevan and GOP National Committeeman Richard Porter discuss the big changes at the Republican National Committee.
Recommended
Listen: Supreme Court Hears \
Listen: Supreme Court Hears "Murthy v. Missouri" Arguments On Federal Social Media Censorship March 18, 2024

Listen to the oral arguments Monday at the U.S. Supreme Court in the Murthy v. Missouri case (formerly known as Missouri v. Biden), a dispute between Republican-led states who allege the Biden administration overstepped the First Amendment in their efforts to coordinate with social media companies...

Justice Jackson: First Amendment \
Justice Jackson: First Amendment "Hamstringing" Federal Response To "Threatening Circumstances, From The Government's Perspective" March 18, 2024

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson asked Lousiana Solicitor General Benjamin Aguiñaga during oral arguments Monday on Murthy v. Missouri (formerly Missouri v. Biden) when the federal government should be allowed to "compel or encourage" social media platforms to censor speech that is...

White House: Israel \
White House: Israel "Has Not Presented A Plan" For Civilians In Gaza March 18, 2024

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during Monday's WH press briefing that President Biden told Israeli PM Netanyahu on a phone call this morning that their current strategy in Gaza is not sufficient. "Israel has not presented us or the world with a plan for how or where they...

White House: We Don\'t Interfere In Israeli Politics \
White House: We Don't Interfere In Israeli Politics "Nearly As Much As They Speak Into Ours" March 18, 2024

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan responded to comments made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday and declared that it is "ironic" that he is going on U.S. television to speak about his public support among Americans while telling the U.S. not to interfere in Israeli...

Carville: Netanyahu Is A \
Carville: Netanyahu Is A "Problem" For Democrats, Could Cost Us The Presidency In 2024 March 17, 2024

Democratic strategist James Carville discussed the "problem" pro-Palestinian voters pose for the Democratic Party in 2024 a few weeks ago (February 26) on MSNBC. Since these comments, top Jewish Democrat Chuck Schumer has come out more firmly in favor of a ceasefire in Gaza and against Israeli PM...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2024 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site