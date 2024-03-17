Netanyahu To Schumer: "We're Not A Banana Republic"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer saying Thursday he has lost faith in the current Israeli government
during an interview Sunday morning on "FOX & Friends."
CHUCK SCHUMER: A new election is the only way to allow for a healthy and open decision-making process about the future of Israel... People on all sides of this war are turning away from a two-state solution, including Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu... I believe in his heart he has his highest priority is the security of Israel. I also believe Prime Minister Netanyahu has lost his way.
PETE HEGSETH, FOX NEWS: He says you've got to go. Joe Biden said he liked the speech and also said you are hurting Israel more than helping Israel. Your response to Chuck Schumer and the president?
ISRAELI PM BENJAMIN NETANYAHU: I think Schumer's statements are wholly inappropriate. I think we're not a banana republic. The people of Israel will choose when they'll have elections, who they will elect and it's not something that will be forced upon us.
It's wrong to try to replace the elected leaders of a sister democracy, a staunch American ally at any time but especially during a time of war. Just imagine that, after 9/11 and when you were fighting al-Qaeda and winning, people will say oh, well the right thing -- some Israelis would say the right thing to do is now to have new elections in America or have President Bush resign. It's inappropriate, shouldn't have been said. It's wrong.
As far as my considerations, not for my personal survival, they're for the survival of the Jewish state. That requires pursuing the war, something that my government enjoys the support of the overwhelming majority of Israelis, and not only the majority of Israelis but the majority of the American people, 82%, support Israel, consistently, over the five months of the war, against Hamas. I don't know why the president and Senator Schumer made those statements. I think the only thing we should be focused on is changing the regime in Gaza, bringing down the terrorist regime of Hamas. And not the duly elected government of Israel. That's the right policy.
PETE HEGSETH, FOX NEWS: Donald Trump was recently asked about what Joe Biden said on the topic.
DONALD TRUMP: All of a sudden he dumped Israel. He dumped Israel!
FOX NEWS HOST: He's not walking away.
DONALD TRUMP: Yeah, wouldn't you say he is walking away? He said essentially that Bibi Netanyahu should take a walk.
PETE HEGSETH, FOX NEWS: Do you feel like you're losing support, Mr. Prime Minister?
ISRAELI PM BENJAMIN NETANYAHU: Well, I hope not. Let me say that I appreciate President Trump's tremendous support for Israel -- when he was president.