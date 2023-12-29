Subscribe
Sign In
|
Subscribe Ad-Free
Back to Podcasts
2023: The RCP Year In Review
|
Posted By
Tom Bevan
On Date December 29, 2023
RealClearPolitics president and co-founder Tom Bevan, Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon and moderator Andrew Walworth wrap up the biggest political stories of 2023 and look forward to 2024 in this special New Year's edition of the RCP Takeaway.
Related Topics:
Joe Biden
,
Israel
,
Free Speech
,
Lawfare
,
Democratic Party
,
Republican Party
Comment
Show comments
Hide Comments
Log In with your RCMG Account
Register
Send Tips
Follow Us
Latest Political Videos
Video Archives
©2024 RealClearPolitics |
Go to full site