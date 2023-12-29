Back to Podcasts

2023: The RCP Year In Review

Posted By Tom Bevan
On Date December 29, 2023
RealClearPolitics president and co-founder Tom Bevan, Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon and moderator Andrew Walworth wrap up the biggest political stories of 2023 and look forward to 2024 in this special New Year's edition of the RCP Takeaway.
