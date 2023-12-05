Back to Podcasts

Should Chris Christie Drop Out? Previewing the GOP Debate

Posted By Tom Bevan
On Date December 5, 2023
RealClearPolitics president and co-founder Tom Bevan and Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon discuss the upcoming GOP presidential debate and what the latest polls from Iowa and New Hampshire say about the winnowing GOP field.


