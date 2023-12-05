Subscribe
Should Chris Christie Drop Out? Previewing the GOP Debate
Tom Bevan
On Date December 5, 2023
RealClearPolitics president and co-founder Tom Bevan and Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon discuss the upcoming GOP presidential debate and what the latest polls from Iowa and New Hampshire say about the winnowing GOP field.
Chris Christie
Nikki Haley
Ron DeSantis
GOP 2024
