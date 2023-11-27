Back to Podcasts

Ceasefire in Gaza and Christmas at the White House

Posted By Tom Bevan
On Date November 27, 2023
RealClearPolitics co-founder and president Tom Bevan and Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon discuss the domestic politics of the ceasefire in Gaza and Jill Biden's White House "holiday theme."
