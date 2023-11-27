Subscribe
Sign In
|
Subscribe Ad-Free
Back to Podcasts
Ceasefire in Gaza and Christmas at the White House
|
Posted By
Tom Bevan
On Date November 27, 2023
RealClearPolitics co-founder and president Tom Bevan and Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon discuss the domestic politics of the ceasefire in Gaza and Jill Biden's White House "holiday theme."
Related Topics:
Jill Biden
,
Joe Biden
,
WH Christmas
,
Gaza
,
Ceasefire
,
Rosalynn Carter
Comment
Show comments
Hide Comments
Log In with your RCMG Account
Register
Send Tips
Follow Us
Latest Political Videos
Video Archives
©2023 RealClearPolitics |
Go to full site