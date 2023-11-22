Mike Benz: "Economic Hitmen" Target Competitors Of Legacy Media

"Foundation For Freedom Online" director Mike Benz comments on the "economic hitmen" who target independent media during an interview with Jack Posobiec:
MIKE BENZ: These media allies depend on these economic hitmen to take out their media opposition.CNN is on the side of these political operatives because these political operatives are killing outlets. They're trying to get "Human Events" censored, they're trying to get "Real America's Voice" censored. These are competitors to CNN and NBC, they are all in it together.
This is a whole-of-society censorship industry framework. Where the government, the private sector, the civil society institutions, and the news media and fact-checking orgs on the legacy side, have all created this whole-of-society fusion in order to mutually prop each other up and to provide the necessary resources at all of those levers to pull in order to take out opposition media and opposition political organizing.
I can tell you, as somebody who spends the lion's share of my day inside these peoples' Zoom calls and inside their source documents, the amount of attention that they pay to framing things is most of what they do. These people will be on 15-person Zoom calls, consensus-building meetings, where they will be talking about some new censorship technique they want to roll out. They'll be describing it in certain terms, and then they will say, "Actually, before we go public with this, we're going to need a better way to describe it."
There's one example when Alex Stamos, the head of the Stanford Internet Observatory, was doing a recorded talk at one of the Stanford University Lecture YouTube videos where they're talking about the need to kill -- at this point, there was this "Plandemic" movie at the beginning of the Covid outbreak that was highly, highly censored. They were talking about this and they said the question is whether we nuke this from orbit. They said, "We need to find a better way, if we say 'nuke from orbit' it is going to look bad."