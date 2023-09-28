Subscribe
Who Really Won the GOP Candidates' Debate?
|
Posted By
Tom Bevan
On Date September 28, 2023
RealClearPolitics president and co-founder Tom Bevan, Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon and national correspondent Susan Crabtree join Andrew Walworth to discuss the results of the GOP debate on today's RealClearPolitics Takeaway podcast.
Related Topics:
Donald Trump
,
Gop Debate
,
Ron DeSantis
,
Nikki Haley
,
RCP Takeaway
,
Ronald Reagan
