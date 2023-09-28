Back to Podcasts

Who Really Won the GOP Candidates' Debate?

|
Posted By Tom Bevan
On Date September 28, 2023
RealClearPolitics president and co-founder Tom Bevan, Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon and national correspondent Susan Crabtree join Andrew Walworth to discuss the results of the GOP debate on today's RealClearPolitics Takeaway podcast.
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2023 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site