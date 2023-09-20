Matt Walsh: My Answer To Trans Activists

MATT WALSH: To those trans activists, the ones who are doing most of the ranting about imaginary genocides, I would want to say one thing... We hear so much about the genocide they are suffering and how they are being victimized and bullied by people like me, what you should realize is that you started it. When you're on social media or the news or crying on the street, crying your crocodile tears and claiming you're being set upon by fascist, right-wing bigots who won't leave you alone to just live your life in peace. You ask what did we ever do to you, why are you so angry at us? Well, let me answer that question.
The rest of us were living our lives when you came along and demanded that we abandon everything we know about fundamental physical reality, for your sake. You claimed the right to walk into whatever bathroom or locker room you want, whatever sports team. No one else has ever had that right in history, to do whatever you want and go anywhere they want, but you wanted that right. You came after our children, you seek to suck them into your suicide cult, just to make yourself feel better. You want my children to share in your confusion so you can feel better. And you wonder why that makes me angry.
You tried to restructure human society to make it more affirming to you, personally. You wanted to force the whole world to bend to your narcissism. You wanted to put words in our mouths, you tried to control how we spoke, even when we were not in the room with you. You tried to tell us what words we're allowed to use when we talk about you, even when you're a thousand miles away. This staggering level of narcissism that the world has never seen before. And you came and dumped that on society.
You tried to take possession of parts of the English language, you raised that hideous flag in our faces, and wouldn't stop waving it. You demanded not just tolerance but celebration. And now you cry victim because some of us have simply said no. And that's all we've said, just no. I know that's all the things you want, I know what your demands are. No, you can't have it, I'm not doing it, I'm sorry. Well -- I'm not sorry, but I am saying no.
You made demands, many people surrendered to those demands immediately. But some of us are refusing and that makes you a victim? You bully most people into submission but now you want to cry because a few of us can't be controlled so easily? This again is a testament to your boundless narcissism. It didn't have to be this way.
If you were really interested in privacy, this goes for the whole LGBT alphabet soup, if you really just wanted to live your life in peace, you could have done that. You could have had it all if you had just said, "I'm going to live as the opposite sex and I'm going to tell everyone I'm the opposite sex, and I'm going to change my name and how I dress because it is what I want to do and how I want to live." You could have done it. I personally still would not have agreed with your lifestyle and gone along with the charade, or affirmed it and participated in it, but you could have done that. Society generally would have left you alone, as you claim you want. That was already the experience of a very small minority of trans-identified people in this country up until the last decade or so.
From the early 20th century to the last decade or so there were a very small number of people who identified as trans, and they just kind of were men, for the most part, who put on a dress and walked around as a fetish. They did it and most people didn't bother them, most people didn't know, they suspected this guy looked kind of like a dude but they didn't say anything and that's just the way it was.
But that wasn't good enough for you. In your vanity, you couldn't be satisfied merely with the ability to live how you want. You demanded celebration. You needed not just the ability to practice your lifestyle, but a parade following you around and cheering for it. And you needed affirmation, this obsessive, unquenchable need for affirmation. Nobody else walks around every day demanding that the entire world affirm them every second but that is what you wanted.
You couldn't just believe whatever you believe about yourself, you wanted the rest of us to believe it too. In fact, you demanded the rest of us believe it too. And if we wouldn't believe it, you demanded that we pretend we believe it. And you wanted our children. You wanted to induct countless children into your confusion, baptize them into it so that the confusion you foster in them might affirm the confusion you harbor in your own mind. You pretended you wanted freedom, but you had that. You wanted more, a lot more. You wanted to reshape our entire culture in your image. You didn't just want your own lifestyle, you wanted us to participate in it with you.
I read my kids the story of the, "Give a Mouse a Cookie," one of the most prophetic texts of our time, and you are the mouse who wanted a cookie, you were given the cookie and you ate it, well then you wanted to eat everything else in the house too. Some people finally object and you break down in tears like a child who has to leave the playground. You push way too far and now you're feeling the pushback.
In summary, you wanted this fight, you asked for it, you demanded it, and now you have it, whether you like it or not.
