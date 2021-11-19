Derrick Wilburn: Let Racism Die The Death It Deserves

Derrick Wilburn, Executive Director of "Rocky Mountain Black Conservatives,"
argues before a school board that racism is on life support in 21st Century America and teaching "critical race theory" in school is breathing life back into the few remaining embers.
DERRICK WILBURN: I will begin my comments tonight be reading a quote which, is the genesis of all of this Black Lives Matter, social justice, CRT conversation we're having in this country today.
"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color." -- Colin Kaepernick, August 2016.
I am the direct descendant of the North American slave trade. Both my parents are black, all of my grandparents are black... all sixteen of my great-greats. On my mother's side, my ancestors were enslaved in Alabama. On my father's side, we were enslaved in Texas.
I am not oppressed.
I am not oppressed and I am not a victim. I travel all over this country of ours and I check into hotels, I fly commercially, I walk into retail establishments, I eat in restaurants.
I go wherever I want, whenever I want, and I am treated with kindness, dignity, and respect, literally from coast to coast.
I have three children and they are not oppressed either, although they are victims. I have taught them they are victims of three things: Their own ignorance, their own laziness, and their poor decision-making. That is all. My children, we are not victims of America We are not victims of some unseen 90-year old force that floats around in the ether.
Putting critical race theory in our classrooms is taking this nation in the wrong direction. Racism in America would by and large be dead today if it were not for certain people and institutions keeping it on life-support.
And sadly, one of those institutions is the American education system. I can think of nothing more damaging to a society than to tell a baby born today that she has grievances against another baby born today, simply because of what their ancestors may have done two centuries ago. There is simply no point in doing that to our children. Putting critical race theory into our classrooms, in part, does that.
Putting critical race theory into our classrooms is not combating racism, it is fanning the flames of what little embers are left. Let racism die the death it deserves.
.