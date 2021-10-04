 Building a Parallel Polis in a Culture of Repudiation | Video | RealClearPolitics
Back to Videos

Building a Parallel Polis in a Culture of Repudiation

|
Posted By RCP Video
On Date October 4, 2021

Daniel J. Mahoney, Professor Emeritus at Assumption University and Senior Fellow at RealClearFoundation, explains why we must build new academic institutions of higher learning in order to recover republican self-government.
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2021 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site