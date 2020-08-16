 Herschel Walker: Not Playing College Football Is A Political Decision | Video | RealClearPolitics
Herschel Walker: Not Playing College Football Is A Political Decision

Posted By Tim Hains
On Date August 16, 2020

Former NFL player Herschel Walker responds to President Trump wanting to see college football come back despite the coronavirus pandemic and Joe Biden picking Kamala Harris, with FNC's Jeanine Pirro.
