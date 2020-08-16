Herschel Walker: Not Playing College Football Is A Political Decision

President Trump told reporters at a press conference on Saturday that Clemson University quarterback Trevor Lawrence called him to say that college football players "really want to play" despite the pandemic quarantine.
"I want college football to come back. These are strong, healthy,...
Chief pollster from the Trafalgar Group Robert Cahaly told CNN's Smerconish on Saturday that postponing college football due to the coronavirus pandemic will be an election issue in Midwest battleground states.
This is the single most impactful development in the #2020PresidentialElection...