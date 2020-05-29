 Killer Mike on Chaos Outside CNN Center: "Karma's A Mother" | Video | RealClearPolitics
Killer Mike on Chaos Outside CNN Center: "Karma's A Mother"

Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date May 29, 2020

Rapper Killer Mike told CNN to stop "feeding fear and anger every day" at a press conference featuring the Atlanta Mayor on Friday night. The artist told Atlanta demonstrators to “not burn your own house down for anger with an enemy."

"We don’t want to see Targets burning," he said. "We want to see the system that sets up for systemic racism burned to the ground."



