Tapper: Getting Coherent Policy From Trump Has Been Impossible

JAKE TAPPER, CNN: The Trump administration on Thursday publicly released guidelines for opening up America again. One key measure, that states need the ability to quickly set up safe and efficient screening and testing sites and test symptomatic individuals and trace their contacts as well as setting up other sites for asymptomatic individuals. The White House says the states are ready.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Our best scientists and health experts assess that today we have a sufficient amount of testing to meet the requirements of a phase one reopening if state governors should choose to do that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TAPPER: But as the White House Coronavirus Task Force makes this assertion, there seems to be a real disconnect with the states and the struggles the states face such as what we heard a few days ago from the Republican governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine, and the state director of health.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. MIKE DEWINE (R-OH): Health systems worldwide have struggled because of the critical shortage of test kit components.



DR. AMY ACTON, OHIO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DIRECTOR: Testing is the bane of every, I'm sure, governor and I'm sure everyone, every health director around the states. We just wish we had more.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TAPPER: Getting from the president anything remotely resembling a coherent policy on this critical issue of testing has been close to impossible as best exemplified by this blatant lie from when the president visited the CDC on March 6th.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Anybody that wants a test can get a test.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TAPPER: This pledge from March 21st also seems to be untrue.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ADMIRAL DR. BRETT GIROIR, HHS ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF HEALTH: We expect that by March 28th to be well over 27 million into the market.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TAPPER: What is the actual number of tests that have been produced? White House officials were not able to tell me when I asked them repeatedly yesterday, though experts caution it is far less than 27 million. But even if they produced a lot of tests, how many of them have been administered?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: To date we have conducted more than 3.78 million coronavirus tests.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TAPPER: 3.78 million versus 27 million. These two numbers illustrate a problem.



First, there are not enough tests. Capacity still needs to increase significantly. And second -- and perhaps even more important right now -- there is a real disconnect between the tests that exist and getting them to where they're needed.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: The governors are responsible for testing and I hope they're going to be able to use this tremendous amount of available capacity that we have.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TAPPER: Interesting language there. Credit for the tests that have been completed that, we, the responsibility for future testing, that's them, the governors. And many governors simply do not know where these tests are, even if they're in their very states. The communication has been sorely lacking. Not that the president has had any issues communicating support for those protesting against governors or specifically three Democratic governors of Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia. Three battleground states in the 2020 election.



So that's where we are, April 19th. Testing continues to be nowhere near where health experts want it to be, there remains a huge disconnect between making the tests and delivering them to where they're needed, and the biggest development on testing is that the president has now officially completely passed the buck to the governors.



Some of whom he then turns around and attacks for doing too much to try to save American lives. You know, leadership is being tested here, too, Mr. President.

