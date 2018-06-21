Back to Videos

Charles Krauthammer, 1950-2018

|
Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date June 21, 2018

Legendary conservative columnist Charles Krauthammer died Thursday afternoon. FOX News reports (tweets below):

Charles Krauthammer, a longtime Fox News contributor, Pulitzer Prize winner, Harvard-trained psychiatrist and best-selling author who came to be known as the dean of conservative commentators, has died. He was 68.


FOX News released the following statement: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and friend, Charles Krauthammer. A gifted doctor and brilliant political commentator, Charles was a guiding voice throughout his time with FOX News and we were incredibly fortunate to showcase his extraordinary talent on our programs. He was an inspiration to all of us and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beloved wife Robyn and his son Daniel."




Krauthammer wrote a goodbye letter earlier this month after his condition became terminal:

I have been uncharacteristically silent these past 10 months. I had thought that silence would soon be coming to an end, but I'm afraid I must tell you now that fate has decided on a different course for me.

In August of last year, I underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in my abdomen. That operation was thought to have been a success, but it caused a cascade of secondary complications — which I have been fighting in the hospital ever since. It was a long and hard fight with many setbacks, but I was steadily, if slowly, overcoming each obstacle along the way and gradually making my way back to health.

However, recent tests have revealed that the cancer has returned. There was no sign of it as recently as a month ago, which means it is aggressive and spreading rapidly. My doctors tell me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live. This is the final verdict. My fight is over.

I wish to thank my doctors and caregivers, whose efforts have been magnificent. My dear friends, who have given me a lifetime of memories and whose support has sustained me through these difficult months. And all of my partners at The Washington Post, Fox News and Crown Publishing.

Lastly, I thank my colleagues, my readers and my viewers, who have made my career possible and given consequence to my life's work. I believe that the pursuit of truth and right ideas through honest debate and rigorous argument is a noble undertaking. I am grateful to have played a small role in the conversations that have helped guide this extraordinary nation's destiny.

I leave this life with no regrets. It was a wonderful life — full and complete with the great loves and great endeavors that make it worth living. I am sad to leave, but I leave with the knowledge that I lived the life that I intended.






Related Videos
FLASHBACK: 2013 FOX News Special on Charles Krauthammer: 'A Life That Matters'

Charles Krauthammer announced Friday he has terminal cancer and only weeks to live. In 2013, Special Report anchor Bret Baier hosted a FOX News special on the life of the syndicated columnist. Read Krauthammer's goodbye letter: I have been uncharacteristically silent these past 10 months. I...

'Special Report' On Terminal Cancer Diagnosis: The Legacy Of Charles Krauthammer

FOX NEWS: The syndicated columnist and Fox News contributor has been a legendary conservative voice for years, providing signature analysis on the 'Special Report' All-Star panel. Mike Emanuel reports for 'Special Report.'

Tucker Carlson: Charles Krauthammer A Genuinely Brave Man, Courageous

TUCKER CARLSON: Charles once told me he thought about death every day. If that sounds morose, it was the just opposite. Because he was one of those rare people with the courage to look reality square in the face, Charles radiated a calm cheerfulness. He knew what was coming.

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2018 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site