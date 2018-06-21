Charles Krauthammer, 1950-2018

Legendary conservative columnist Charles Krauthammer died Thursday afternoon. FOX News reports (tweets below):





Charles Krauthammer, a longtime Fox News contributor, Pulitzer Prize winner, Harvard-trained psychiatrist and best-selling author who came to be known as the dean of conservative commentators, has died. He was 68.

FOX News released the following statement: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and friend, Charles Krauthammer. A gifted doctor and brilliant political commentator, Charles was a guiding voice throughout his time with FOX News and we were incredibly fortunate to showcase his extraordinary talent on our programs. He was an inspiration to all of us and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beloved wife Robyn and his son Daniel."









Krauthammer wrote a goodbye letter earlier this month after his condition became terminal:





I have been uncharacteristically silent these past 10 months. I had thought that silence would soon be coming to an end, but I'm afraid I must tell you now that fate has decided on a different course for me.



In August of last year, I underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in my abdomen. That operation was thought to have been a success, but it caused a cascade of secondary complications — which I have been fighting in the hospital ever since. It was a long and hard fight with many setbacks, but I was steadily, if slowly, overcoming each obstacle along the way and gradually making my way back to health.



However, recent tests have revealed that the cancer has returned. There was no sign of it as recently as a month ago, which means it is aggressive and spreading rapidly. My doctors tell me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live. This is the final verdict. My fight is over.



I wish to thank my doctors and caregivers, whose efforts have been magnificent. My dear friends, who have given me a lifetime of memories and whose support has sustained me through these difficult months. And all of my partners at The Washington Post, Fox News and Crown Publishing.



Lastly, I thank my colleagues, my readers and my viewers, who have made my career possible and given consequence to my life's work. I believe that the pursuit of truth and right ideas through honest debate and rigorous argument is a noble undertaking. I am grateful to have played a small role in the conversations that have helped guide this extraordinary nation's destiny.



I leave this life with no regrets. It was a wonderful life — full and complete with the great loves and great endeavors that make it worth living. I am sad to leave, but I leave with the knowledge that I lived the life that I intended.

R.I.P. good friend. I am sure you will be owning the panel discussion in heaven as well. And we’ll make sure your wise words and thoughts - your legacy - will live on here @krauthammer — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) June 21, 2018

Terribly sad news. The great Charles Krauthammer has died. — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 21, 2018

There will never be another Dr. @krauthammer - never. His brilliance, humor and kindness brightened the lives of everyone who was blessed enough to cross his path. He challenged me, inspired me and I find it hard to believe he's gone. #RIP My Dear Friend - I'm better bc of you — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) June 21, 2018