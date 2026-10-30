Kamala Harris at Ossoff Rally: "We're Too Busy Watching What You're Doing To Listen To What You're Saying"
Last updated 6:41 PM ET
On Thursday, Former Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned with Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) at Clark Atlanta University, a historically Black university (HBCU), to boost turnout for early voting.
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 25, 2026
Kamala Harris word salads again:
"I was a United States Senator, so I know what happens in those rooms. In those rooms there are conversations that happen, where it's important for certain people to stand up and speak, to help at least encourage a certain conscience about what we should care about, in terms of the work we do in the halls of Washington D.C., and with some clarity about how it will actually play out in the streets of America."
— Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 29, 2026
VP @KamalaHarris: I've come here to remind you, don't ever let anybody take your power from you. Let them know you are paying attention. We've been spending the last year and a half going through a range of emotions. That moment has passed. This is the moment where we turn anger into action.
Latest Videos
Texas Gov.-Elect Hinojosa: I'm An "Economic Populist," "Corporate Interests Have Corrupted Both Parties"Special Report
Hemingway: Dems Are Being Transparent About Plans For "Political Payback" Against Trump AlliesFOX News Channel
Musk: Zelensky Is Asking To Use Starlink Commercial Satellite System For Offensive Military ActionsWorld News
Hakeem Jeffries: Musk And Others Behind Trump Administration "Carnage" Will Answer For Their ActionsMSNBC
Rubio to Press on 'Dirty Bomb' Threat: "Some Of Your Intelligence Sources Are Liars, Others Are Liars And Criminals"Campaign Ads
Bezos: Trump Is The "Most Accessible" President; None Of His Predecessors Were Half As CommunicativeWorld News
Hemingway: Dems Are Being Transparent About Plans For "Political Payback" Against Trump AlliesFOX News Channel
Victor Davis Hanson: "Bitterness" That Trump "Has To Be Perfect To Be Good" Hurt Republicans In MidtermsHannity
Camille Paglia on Frat Parties and Consent: "He Is Right to Think You Have Consented"World News
Musk: Zelensky Is Asking To Use Starlink Commercial Satellite System For Offensive Military ActionsWorld News
Trump to Xi: As Long As You And I Are In Charge Of Things, We Will Never Have A ProblemWhite House
Jennifer Welch: I Want Barron and Tiffany Trump Investigated, "I Want Them To Have Trials"White House