Ned Ryun: "Iran Won't Be Worth It If The Communists Are In Control"
Last updated 2:54 PM ET
Ned Ryun on FOX News said that the Iran war needs to end quickly before the 2028 election:
NED RYUN: I was thinking through some of those questions with regards to the Iran conflict. It has to end, end soon, Laura. If this continues to drag on in to '27, god for bid in to '28. It cost us the white house. Iran won't be worth it if the communists are in control. In regards to Ukraine, that has to end as well. I was curious about China and the chips. Not terribly thrilled with that answer actually. I think the proper answer for China and chips is zero. China does not deserve to have any of our chips.
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