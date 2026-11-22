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AOC Should Consider Cautionary Tale of Van Hollen
The Maryland Senator might have become Speaker of the House if he had been more patient. Ocasio-Cortez might want to stay in the House....4h agoRead it on Washington Monthly
The Majority and the Minefield
The Perils Of Power...4h agoRead it on TIPP Insights
One Vote Away From Getting Back to Building
Is Schumer the Problem? Or Is It the Job Itself?
The job of Senate majority leader also isn’t really about winning a national popularity contest....4h agoRead it on Vox
Congress Doesn’t Need Another Blame Game
My volunteer fire department covers 450 homes. People ask why we need two pumpers, two cardiac monitors, and two transport vehicles. The answer is...1d agoRead it on RealClearPolitics
Congress Doesn’t Need Another Blame Game. It Needs To Find What’s Broken
Last week, a Microsoft outage disrupted email for businesses and government agencies, and New York City’s Emergency Management Department warned that email to city agencies could be delayed. The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop after telecommunications problems affected air traffic control centers. Then on Monday, a software bug at JPMorgan Chase slowed transactions for hours, and customers of at least five other banks reported problems too. The same day, United Airlines delayed hundreds of flights over a problem with the system that calculates a plane’s weight before takeoff. On Tuesday, Apple said an internal update knocked out Apple Music, the App Store and AppleCare. None of the outages started with an attacker. Five very different events raised the same question: What happens when the thing you count on is suddenly unavailable?
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Voters Sent Washington a Message: Get to Work
Slotkin, Democrats Should Rethink Inquisitions
Public service should not carry a political tax that punishes one side....1d agoRead it on American Greatness
The Senate Filibuster Hangs by a Thread
The filibuster forces bipartisan compromise, and halts momentous, centralizing changes enacted by temporary congressional majorities. That’s exactly...1d agoRead it on New York Post
Obama to Jeffries: "You've Got To Figure Out How To Actually Get Sh*t Done With Your Colleagues"
Former President Barack Obama made a surprise visit with Speaker-Designate Hakeem Jeffries, where Obama advised the incoming freshman House Democrats on how to govern. FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: First of all, I just want to congratulate Hakeem and the entire leadership team.2d agoWatch it on White House
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