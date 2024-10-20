Dear RealClear Reader,

This is RealClearPolitics’ seventh presidential election. More than two decades ago, RCP set out to provide one-stop shopping for those who care about campaigns, elections, and governance.

Fulfilling this mission means showcasing serious perspectives from across the political spectrum. That’s the RealClear way.

We believe that the American people have a God-given right—an unalienable right, in Thomas Jefferson’s words—to weigh the arguments of liberal commentators such as Paul Krugman, Jill Lawrence, and John Nichols (whom RealClear features on its pages) against the rival perspectives of conservative writers such as Victor Davis Hanson, Roger Kimball, and Mollie Hemingway. We link to thoughtful voices from the middle, too.

Most news outlets tell you what to think. RealClear shows all sides and lets you come to your own conclusions.

Most news outlets lean in a partisan or ideological direction. RealClearPolitics’ commitment to viewpoint diversity puts it in the center, according to AllSides, which studies bias in the media—one of the few outlets with that rating:

Yet showing all sides in today’s America can put you on the wrong side of third-party groups that influence the flow of advertising dollars and website visibility and traffic—and that have become de facto censors of U.S. media.

Your support is necessary to offset entities like NewsGuard and Global Disinformation Index who are effectively trying to put RCP out of business—both of which have been funded by our own federal government.

Our show-all-sides-and-let-the-reader-decide editorial approach has landed RealClearPolitics on a top-10 blacklist for media that supposedly constitute a high risk for “disinformation.” (See below.)

If you are saying to yourself, our government is precluded from stifling press freedom by the First Amendment, you are right. They were not supposed to. But they did it anyway.

What began as a governmental effort to combat election interference by foreign adversaries has quickly morphed into a Censorship Industrial Complex that is starving the free speech rights of domestic news organizations, while favoring others.

Look for yourself at AllSides’ analysis of GDI’s blacklist and whitelist:

All the outlets on the blacklist—with the exception of RealClear—are right-of-center. RCP’s sin is to have linked to them as part of our balanced and independent approach.

Does it strike you as odd that there is not a single progressive outlet of concern? Look at the GDI whitelist. The only non-left-of-center outlet to make the whitelist is the Wall Street Journal—which exists behind a paywall.

Are we to believe that that there is a science behind this list? It looks and feels like bias is guiding it. The censorship complex has weaponized the notion of “disinformation” to mean ideas and information that they do not want the public to hear.

Which is why RealClear Media is counting on you.

RealClear’s short-term and long-term future lies with you, our readers—which is the best place it could reside.

So far, thousands of you have stepped up, putting your money where your mind and civic attachments are.

If you haven’t done so already, please join them by making a tax-deductible donation to RealClear Media Fund today via the following link:

A free and fair election will depend on the American people having access to honest, accurate, and balanced news coverage. You can help power RealClear’s independent journalism, from now through Tuesday, November 5th and beyond, through your charitable support.

With each passing election, the future of RealClear Media is based increasingly on our readers’ philanthropic support. Our readers—you—will decide our future.

We need you now and going forward.

Sincerely,

David DesRosiers

President, RealClear Media Fund